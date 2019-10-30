1. 24th Annual Art Show by the Canvasback Art Club, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. View original pieces by local artists, register for door prizes, enter the silent auction, and enjoy refreshments at this free art show at the Chamber of Commerce building located at 800 W. Dakota in Pierre.
2. 5th Annual Live/Si lent Auction at For His Glory School, 106 S. Monroe Ave., Pierre. Saturday. Doors open at 9 a.m.; auction starts at 10 a.m. Bid on a wide variety of things including dining certificates, recreation opportunities, home and office items and more. See the full list in the Oct. 30 Reminder Plus. Proceeds will benefit students at the school.
3. Make-n-Take Ornament event at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to make ornaments to decorate a tree at the CHC as well as ornaments to take home. All supplies and instructions are provided at this free event open to all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments will be available, as well.
4. Fall Festival at SE Pierre Mission UMC, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a Sloppy Joe lunch special, potato soup and chili, along with other goodies including a bake sale table. Free coffee with lunch.
5. Harvest Party at Pierre Seventh-day Adventist Church, 414 N. Madison, Pierre, Saturday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Adults and children are invited to find their way through a box maze, play games, take a cake walk, enjoy a hayride (weather permitting) and other activities at this free event.
If you would like to see your event featured here, email news@capjournal.com.
