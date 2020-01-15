1. Be careful where you park. During snow alerts, vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. During a snow alert, emergency snow routes are plowed first; secondary streets are plowed once all emergency snow routes are cleared. To view the snow route map, go to www.cityofpierre.org.
2. Know when the City of Pierre plows. Curb-to-curb plowing is initiated during snow alerts. The public is notified of snow alerts via public.alertsense.com, social media, and state and local media. Snow alerts generally are issued before 9 a.m., with snow-removal operations beginning after midnight. To have snow alerts sent directly to your email or phone, visit public.alertsense.com.
3. Be aware of winter driving conditions. Despite plowing operations, travel conditions may remain hazardous during snow alerts. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and drive with caution, wear a seatbelt, and give plows and emergency vehicles plenty of space.
