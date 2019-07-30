Use extreme caution when being asked to undergo free genetic DNA screening. Fraudulent DNA testing businesses are targeting Medicare beneficiaries through telemarketing calls, booths at public events, health fairs and door-to-door visits.
BBB offices from across the United States have received reports of consumers being asked to take part in free genetic testing in order to obtain their personal information for theft or fraudulent billing purposes. Consumers are asked to provide Medicare and Medicaid information so the company doing the testing can file insurance claims.
Consumers are told the test can detect cancer and other diseases. If a Medicare beneficiary agrees to genetic testing or verifies personal information, a testing kit is sent even if it is not ordered by a physician or medically necessary.
BBB has received reports of an individual representing Elite DNA who was canvassing Wichita neighborhoods, particularly homes of the elderly, offering screenings and services that are free if they receive Medicare or Medicaid. On its website elitedna.org, the company lists its address in Houston, Texas. The Houston BBB is working with the Texas Senior Medicare Patrol that has previously established guidelines to determine Medicare coverage for costs of genetic testing with DNA genetic testing companies.
“If you are solicited by this company,” said Jim Hegarty, BBB president, “first gather their information and advise them that you will need to confirm with Medicare or Medicaid that the testing they are proposing is covered. You should also check with your physician to see if a DNA test is warranted. You should not share any personal or medical information with this company until you have received confirmation from Medicare or Medicaid that it is ok to do so.”
BBB encourages consumers to be as protective of their insurance information as they are with their Social Security number and other sensitive information. By giving strangers insurance information, consumers open themselves up to possibly having their identity stolen.
BBB advises you to protect yourself:
- If a genetic testing kit is mailed to you, don’t accept it unless it was ordered by your physician. Refuse the delivery or return it to the sender. Keep a record of the sender’s name and the date you returned the items.
- Be suspicious of anyone who offers you free genetic testing and then requests your Medicare number. If your personal information is compromised, it may be used in other fraudulent schemes.
- A physician that you know and trust should approve any requests for genetic testing.
- If anyone other than your physician’s office requests your Medicare information, do not provide it.
- Research any business and its owners carefully at bbb.org.
- Never share personal information with a stranger you’ve never met.
- Verify credentials before providing any information - especially personal data.
ABOUT BBB: For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. In 2018, people turned to BBB more than 173 million times for BBB Business Profiles on nearly 5.4 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. Today, BBB serving Nebraska, South Dakota, the Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa is supported by approximately 10,000 Accredited Businesses that have voluntarily committed to adhere to BBB’s Standards of Trust
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.