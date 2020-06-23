South Dakotans who may have been under the impression the COVID-19 pandemic is "over" may want to look again.
On Tuesday, Bob's Lounge at 114 W. Dakota Ave. in Pierre, became the third bar in the capital area to be affected by COVID-19 in recent days.
" ... We have found that two of our regulars have had positive tests and my employees have been in close contact with them," a Tuesday afternoon message on the bar's Facebook states, in part. "Consequently and regretfully, we will have to close temporarily to allow other employees to be tested, and if necessary, we will all quarantine until after the Fourth of July weekend."
"Our employees have been diligent in keeping their hands clean and were as careful as they could. Please talk to your doctor or other medical professional about how you should proceed," the post concludes.￼￼￼￼
This follows the possible exposure events South Dakota Department of Health reported during the weekend at:
The Fieldhouse, 2013 Eastgate Ave., Pierre: From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 12; and
The Chuckwagon, 112 N. Deadwood St., Fort Pierre: From 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. on both June 13 and June 14.
“Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited these locations during the specified dates and time should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited,” state health officials said regarding The Fieldhouse and the Chuckwagon.
As of this writing, 83 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19. In early April. Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon were predicting several hundreds of deaths.
The total number of coronavirus infections throughout the state has been 6,353, which is far short of the 265,000 infections Noem and Malsam-Rysdon anticipated. This calculation is based on Malsam-Rysdon’s April projection that 30% of the state’s 884,659 residents would eventually acquire the virus.
Locally, health officials' numbers for Hughes County on Tuesday showed 33 total COVID infections, with nine of those being active. The number of confirmed infections in Stanley County is 12, with two being active.
