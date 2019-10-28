Sanford Health of Sioux Falls has agreed to pay $20.25 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims for federal medical funding involving surgeries by a neurosurgeon, officials from the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday.
Dr. Carl Dustin Bechtold and Dr. Bryan Wellman, the two surgeon colleagues who blew the whistle on the neurosurgeon, Dr. Wilson Asfora, will share $3.4 million of the Sanford payments, according to the news release from the DOJ.
The DOJ news release did not mention Asfora’s name, but it has been widely reported in the news reports over the past several months, including reports by his attorney that Asfora no longer works at Sanford.
“Kickback schemes and other improper financial incentives create inherent conflicts of interest and warp the medical decision-making process,” said U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons for the District of South Dakota in the Oct. 28 news release from DOJ. “This office will continue to aggressively pursue anyone who colludes to violate federal law and compromise the integrity of our healthcare system.”
In other words, Parsons and DOJ officials blame Sanford as well as Asfora.
“Kickbacks can compromise a physician’s medical judgment, result in unnecessary procedures, and increase healthcare costs for everyone,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division. “We will continue to hold healthcare providers accountable when they violate the rules intended to safeguard the integrity of federal healthcare programs and the welfare of their beneficiaries.”
According to the DOJ news release, the Sioux Falls entities — Sanford Health, Sanford Medical Center and Sanford Clinic — “knowingly submitted false claims to federal healthcare programs resulting from violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute and medically unnecessary spinal surgeries. The Anti-Kickback Statute prohibits offering, paying, soliciting, or receiving remuneration to induce referrals of items or services covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and other federally-funded programs.”
The DOJ said the settlement of $20.25 million by Sanford “resolves allegations that Sanford knew that one of its top neurosurgeons was improperly receiving kickbacks from his use of implantable devices distributed by his physician-owned distributorship (POD).”
Bechtold and Wellman filed a complaint in federal court in August 2016 accusing Asfora and Sanford Health of a scheme to defraud federal medical payment programs.
The two doctors said Asfora performed unnecessary spinal surgeries and, with Sanford’s complicity, would recommend the purchase of medical devices in patients made by a company owned by Asfora.
According to the DOJ news release, Sanford Health officials ignored the complaints of the two doctors that Asfora was “performing medically unnecessary procedures involving the devices in which he had a substantial financial interest. The United States alleged that, despite these repeated warnings, Sanford continued to employ the neurosurgeon, continued to allow him to profit from the devices he used in surgeries performed at Sanford, and continued to submit claims to federal healthcare programs for these surgeries, including procedures that were medically unnecessary.”
According to news reports, Asfora through an attorney said he had been fired by Sanford in August, effective in September, and he denied any fraudulent activities.
Along with the $20.25 million settlement, Sanford also “entered into a Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA)” with the federal Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services Office.
Among other things, the DOJ says that agreement requires that “Sanford maintain a compliance program, implement a risk assessment program, and hire an Independent Review Organization to review Medicare and Medicaid claims at Sanford Medical Center. It also increases individual accountability by requiring compliance-related certifications from Sanford Medical Center’s board of directors and key executives.”
According to an email from Sanford to news organizations, Matt Hocks, chief operating officer at Sanford Health, said Sanford Health denies any wrongdoing and stands behind the medical care given by Asfora. Sanford paid the $20.2 million because it's "far less than the unnecessary costs and operational disruption that would have persisted" for years, Hocks said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.