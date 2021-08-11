Tom Bruno has been all over. The name of his fishing and hunting guide service — Major League Adventures — reflects that, denoting the Chicago native’s former life former life as a big-league pitcher.
But even though he’s taken the mound in American and National League stadiums all across North America, and fished in quite a few more places as a competitive angler, Bruno and his wife, Jayne, call only Sully County home.
In his former life, Bruno signed with the Kansas City Royals out of high school and worked his way up through their minor league system to the majors in 1976. A trade made him an original Toronto Blue Jay the following season, and he eventually finished his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1978 and 1979. He ended his career with a 7-7 record and one save.
Bruno, 68, visited South Dakota for the first time in 1983 and moved to the Pierre area in 1992. He met Jayne at the Royals’ first home game of the 2009 season.
“We happened to be at the same place, same time, started talking, there was also an alumni golf tournament... we talked again and realized that we had grown up in Illinois about 60 miles apart,” Jayne said. “Tom was in the Chicago area, I was in kind of more of a rural area. We’d also gone to the same university, Eastern Illinois University, only at different times.”
Coincidentally, one of Tom’s first hunting experiences as a child was in the northern Illinois village of Dwight, southwest of Chicago. Jayne’s mother was a schoolteacher in Dwight for decades.
But Bruno’s significance to the game of baseball goes beyond his 69 pitching appearances in the disco-era MLB. As one of hundreds of pre-1980 ballplayers who did not accrue four years’ service credit, Bruno does not receive a pension from the major leagues. Four years’ credit is what was required for individuals who played from 1947 to 1979 to receive a pension, author Doug Gladstone said.
According to Gladstone, author of “A Bitter Cup of Coffee: How MLB & The Players Association Threw 874 Retirees a Curve,” players in Bruno’s situation instead receive “nonqualified retirement payments based on a complicated formula that had to have been calculated by an actuary.” That is, a $625 payment for every 43 game days accrued up to $10,000, pre-tax, with the payments not permitted to be passed on to someone else.
Meanwhile, post-1980 players are eligible for MLB medical insurance after one game day and a pension that can be passed on to a beneficiary after 43.
Gladstone, who emailed the Capital Journal about Bruno’s status, could not be reached for further comment for this story.
“I don’t know what the correct term would be,” Bruno said. “The last day of spring training in 1980 was when I was released, and so the time I accrued did not make four years. I think in that tumultuous time... it just slipped through the crevices somehow. I don’t think it was a planned situation where those guys prior to ‘80 were forgotten, but it was such a tumultuous time, it was kind of an accident, in my opinion, that we weren’t grandfathered in like everybody else.”
And Bruno said the right thing would be giving every player their time.
“Whatever we accrued, that should be the same for everybody,” he said. “Because I don’t think today’s player, if you changed it the other way from 1980 forward and told them, ‘Oh, by the way, it’s not 43 days of service you have to qualify, it’s four years,’ all of a sudden there’d be a lot of guys crying then.”
The most Bruno made in one season of professional baseball was $65,000. The major league minimum salary for the 2021 season is $570,500, according to Baseball Almanac. During Bruno’s last season in 1979, the league minimum was $21,000. It was $30,000 in 1980 when the Cardinals released him.
The average salary, though it has fallen in recent years, is still $4.17 million in 2021, according to the Associated Press.
But Bruno said he doesn’t place blame on today’s baseball player “at all.”
“They’re busy trying to keep their own jobs,” Bruno said. “I mean, when I think back, I’m playing in 1976, and every spring training the union, Marvin Miller and associates would come by and visit with us about the collective bargaining, what was going on as far as benefits, and you’re so narrow(ly) focused on trying to make a ball club, you don’t remember the guys that played 40 years ago.”
Miller served as the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966 to 1982. For his work, he was posthumously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. The MLBPA website recognizes Miller for turning the organization “into a bona fide labor union then gradually into one of the strongest collective bargaining units in the United States.”
“I’m just, again, happy to be in Pierre, I’m happy to have Jayne in my life and I’m very fortunate to have played major league baseball at one time in my life,” Bruno said. “I’ve been blessed by God, I tell you. I have a passion for the hunting and fishing that I do, and that’s how I make my living now, same way when I played baseball. A lot of people have to go through their careers doing something they don’t have a passion for. I’ve been blessed that I can say I’ve really never had to work because what I do, I’ve always had a real desire and passion to do.”
