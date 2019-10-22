Like a well-used and oiled machine, the Fort Pierre City Commission met Monday Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting was smooth, efficient and easy.
In the back of the olive-tinted yellow room, waiting for a declaration to be read for her group, one person knitted as the other seven public witnesses sat quietly. Six folks, in two different groups, one including the knitter, waited for their turn to be called up.
Two proclamations were read by Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson for the two groups waiting.
First, after asking if they could go a little early because of other engagements following the Commission engagement, the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Buddy Poppy group was honored. Hanson declared Nov. 2 Buddy Poppy Day in Fort Pierre.
The Buddy Poppies are assembled by disabled veterans and sold for donations. The raised donations go to help needy veterans, widows and orphans of deceased veterans. The VFW says “Honor the dead by helping the living.”
Hanson, in her proclamation, “… urge the citizens of this community to recognize the merits of this cause by contributing generously to its support…” Receiving the certificate for the VFW was Gary and Lois Knudsen and Penny Galinat.
After the first proclamation, it was back to Commission business.
One instance brought before the Commission was a resolution for two neighbors to do a re-platting of their properties — lots 6R and 7R. One has three acres they’d like to sell, the other would like to buy the land adjacent to annex onto their plat. The council verbally noted and agreed it was convenient for the neighbors and approved the motion.
The second proclamation was made for Zonta International and the Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre. Hanson again declared a special day to be recognized in Fort Pierre. This time, Nov. 8 was declared to now be Zonta International Day in Fort Pierre. To receive the certificate of proclamation was Denise Luckhurst, Nancy Giovanetti and a no-longer-knitting Kelli Buscher.
There were no “nays” on the evening, but one abstainment, made by Commissioner Ward II Bob Rickets.
At the end of the meeting, after the Mayor’s final gavel fell, the discussion turned nostalgic. The members of the Commission recognized and bid condolences to Commissioner Ward II Dave Laroche on the passing of his father Louie. The mayor reminisced about her mother dating Louie when Gloria was just nine years old. “He had a big car,” Hanson said. “He played basketball. I think I had a crush on him back then.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.