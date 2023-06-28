The perceived delicate nature of fly fishing produces some fine-tuned tools that help keep order to match the well-proportioned casts and tightly tied patterns that anglers offer up to the most particular trout. The reality of the sport – especially when a monster bass, careening carp or a spool-spinning pike is on the line – is that the façade of fanciness is easily broken.
When it comes down to it, fly angling is just angling and a lot of the great tools associated with on the water action with the long rod transfer over to standard fishing applications. Adding this trio, along with a few other specialized options that really have great general applicability, will make all of your angling efforts easier and better, even if you don’t know your John Gierachs from your Jason Mitchells.
Get In There
A forceps is one of the most overlooked hook removers in all of angling. Designed in part to get its tiny jaws locked around the shank of a small hook and gently tweak it out of a fish’s mouth for a clean release, the forceps has applicability well beyond the shores of a trout stream, especially since many of them are scalable in size. Smaller ones easily stash in a panfish tacklebox and can help wrest tiny jigs from the mouths of bluegills, perch and crappies and are also great additions to an ice fishing box in the winter when these species are pursued.
Larger ones provide enough leverage and even some length to get down into the mouths of bass and rend a worm hook loose. Certain models even come with scissor blades tucked in near the axis point on the tool, making for a two-in-one option that makes cutting and trimming line a breeze.
Straighten Up
Two pieces of leather connected at the top with a rubbery insert on the inside of each flap comprise the standard leader straightener, designed to keep tippets looking good and to remove kinks in the terminal setup of a fly line for a more natural presentation of patterns on the water. Simply pulling the leader and tippet through a slightly compressed straightener will take any bends and curves out of the line and help the business end bend nicely as the fly lays out on the water.
The same tool can be used to clean up fluorocarbon and monofilament line near any lure in standard fishing applications. Simply give a gently drag of the affected area of line through the straightener to set it right. It clips easily on to zipper pulls, belt loops and fishing vests for quick use, and at just a couple inches in length, is generally out of the way until needed.
Zing!
Finally, the standard fly fishing zinger holds everything on a vest and tucks it up against an angler’s chest until needed. Then the object – clippers, tippet spool holder, flotant bottle, etc. – can be pulled out on the tiny retractable lanyard for use as needed. With a release and a zip, the object is tucked back against the body and out of the way of the next cast. Consider adding one or two to a life jacket or favorite fishing shirt. Clip-on or pin-on models are available and with magnetic ends, they can also allow further deployment and the handing over of tools to fishing buddies if needed.
Tack a zinger or two on to any favorite angling shirt, tackle box or boat console to keep small tools in place and at the ready so they can be easily used and will never get lost.
These are just some of the tools that are mainstream with fly anglers that may not make their way into standard fishing applications, but they’re certainly worth a look and the minimal investment to add to your arsenal this summer. Find the leverage you need, the straight line you want and the ability to keep tools close at hand with the addition of a forceps, a leader straightener and a set of gear zingers to get the most out of your adventures!
