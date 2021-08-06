Fort Pierre firefighters joined fellow firefighters from other parts of the country in Washington in late July to help fight the wildfires, including the Green Ridge wildfire, which is still far from contained.
Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department’s Chief Justin Jones, Assistant Chief Tye Odden and Firefighter Trey Stroup are currently fighting the Green Ridge fire in southeastern Washington state, where it reportedly covers 13,498 acres and 15% containment as of Thursday night.
Odden spoke to the Capital Journal on Thursday afternoon. He said he and his compatriots were originally picked to fight the Sherwood wildfire on the Spokane Indian Reservation, which was 95% contained on Monday.
“We were there for four days,” Odden said. “It was about a 1,100-acre fire there and pretty much everything was out up there so we ended up getting reassigned over here to the Green Ridge fire by Dayton, Washington, which is about three-and-a-half hours south of where the Sherwood fire was.”
Odden and crew arrived to fight the Green Ridge fire on July 30th. They’ve been putting in 16-hour shifts, he said.
“This terrain is extremely rough,” Odden said. “Here we fight fire with fire, usually. There’s an analogy made the other day of the day crews are kind of the offensive guys and the night crew are the defense guys. So the day crew, they do a lot of prepping and do a lot of burnout operations to mitigate fuels between the fire and fire line. So we’ll do a lot of burnouts and then obviously they’ll use roads and creeks and whatnot for barriers as well and our job at night has been to hold those containment lines and barriers and not let the fire jump across.”
The fire, located in the Umatilla National Forest about 30 miles east of Walla Walla, started around midnight on July 7 as a result of lightning according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group’s Incident Information System. The estimated containment date as of Friday morning is Sept. 6.
Odden, a service fitter for Montana-Dakota Utilities, is working his fourth out-of-state wildfire at Green Ridge. Though the assignment has been taxing at times, he said the experience has been a good one.
“It’s always fun getting out somewhere new,” Odden said. “We’ve fought fire in Wyoming, we’ve fought fire in Colorado and it’s our first time in Washington. It’s been great. There’s a California management team on this, they’ve been nothing but great to work with.”
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson told the Capital Journal the city is proud to count Jones, Odden and Stroup among its ranks.
“I imagine these guys that are accustomed to fighting fires on the prairie, it’s a different kind of experience,” Hanson said. “We just are hoping they stay safe and we’re proud of them for what they’re doing and looking forward to having them home.”
