South Dakota officials reported no new deaths and 97 new positive cases of COVID-19, Monday morning, May 11, during the Department of Health weekday daily teleconference.
There were three more deaths during the weekend in Minnehaha County to bring the total to 29 in the county, and 34 across the state.
As of Monday morning, Hughes and Stanley counties had five and one active case, respectively.
The community impact map showed Deuel and Lawrence counties being reassigned to no community spread, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
The counties with new cases included one in Meade, Todd and Pennington counties. There were three in Lincoln, seven in Brown and 84 in Minnehaha County, Clayton said.
With the mass testing event in Sioux Falls completed for now, state officials are waiting on the results.
“We are still looking at evaluating what that total number is,” Clayton said. “As we mentioned, we had 3,628 total specimens that had been collected as part of that mass testing event. We have not yet gotten an update in the total positives that came out of that. That’s something that we hope to have soon.”
The question keeps coming up about why more testing is not being done with the ability to test 3,000 specimens a day, and soon 5,000 a day, the state has said.
With the capability to do 3,000 to 5,000 tests a day, why does the state not see the same number of results?
“Really it comes down to, we are building to hit that capacity of three to 5,000 tests per day, which is where we feel like we need to be to meet demand at that peak need,” Clayton said. “For the number of people that are being tested, that really is a byproduct of individuals who are developing symptoms, as well as those calling into their clinician and talking about their symptoms, and whether that clinician is identifying whether that person meets or does not meet the criterion to get tested. Then, whether that person then goes to the specimen collection site and gets tested, and then of course several days later when we get those results is when that information is actually reflected in our existing case count as well as our negative tests that have been performed.”
There are too many moving parts in the equation and the COVID game to rest on one’s laurels.
“I think the important thing to recognize is that at this point we have enough testing capability to meet demand throughout the state and so we continue to evaluate what additional we need to have available for capacity to meet that need,” Clayton said. “Individuals should continue to work with their clinician if they have symptoms that may be consistent with COVID-19 in order for them to get tested.”
When will the demand be needed?
“Certainly as we think about COVID peaking in our state that would logically drive us to think that that’s when we are going to need the most tests available, so those numbers related to the peak are for testing, they’re for hospitalizations and it’s general activity around COVID,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “It’s a bit hard to predict from day to day what that demand is going to be so we are actively working to identify supply chains with our partners to insure that moving towards that peak that they are going to have the supplies that they need to meet the demand, and so far that has been the case.”
Pressed with the question, would the state have enough to be able to sustain right now an increase of 3,000 to 5,000 tests a day for the next 10 days, hypothetically speaking, the state answered in the affirmative.
“Yes,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
“Yeah, we are actively working with our laboratory partners to help them identify what they need to manage the demand, and recognizing that it could be larger than three to 5,000 per day,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
What they don’t use today, they can use next week, Malsam-Rysdon agreed.
“Yes,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Are officials concerned about community spread with businesses reopening?
“I think any time we are talking about increasing the number of contacts individuals have, that always offers a potential risk for increasing spread of disease among people who are experiencing no symptoms as well as those experiencing mild symptoms before they have full recognition of their illness and are tested,” Clayton said. “I think the important thing to note is that we have focus on making sure that people are aware of what symptoms are, that they have information from the community impact map to make personal decisions, what actions they are going to take, and that if they do happen to become ill, that they have the capacity to be tested.”
Are officials ready to test and ready for the uptick in numbers? The state said, again, yes.
“What we are looking at when we do our models is that the overall assumption is that all parts of the state experience the same impact of COVID-19 at the same time,” Clayton said. “The overall model for the state is showing that second to third week in June.”
The state’s models work to incorporate peak numbers of hospital beds needed, not the total number of peak cases, Clayton said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.