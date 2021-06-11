As of the official unveiling on Friday, 28 of the 31 former South Dakota governors’ life-sized statues are complete. Immediately following the ceremony, the three newest statues were permanently installed at their points-of-interests around Pierre.
The latest statues are of Charles Sheldon, the second governor (1893-1897), Coe Crawford, the sixth governor (1907-1909), and Carl Gunderson, the 11th governor (1925–1927). The number of former governors and the number of statues will not match, because William Janklow was the 27th (1979-1987) as well as the 30th governor (1995-2003).
The 10-year-old non-profit Trail of Governors project will eventually have bronze statues of all former South Dakota governors spread around the Capital City of Pierre. The project planned to have three new statues unveiled each year. No statues were dedicated in 2020 because of COVID. Each statue costs about $72,000, funded through civilian donations. Sculptors John Lopez, James Van Nuys, James Michael Maher, Lee Leuning and Sherry Treeby created the statues.
The most recent statues, as did the three before them, did not have to wait weeks or even months, either in the Capitol rotunda or at the State Museum, before being placed at their permanent outdoor locations. Gunderson is at the northeast corner of the governor’s residence, at East Cabot Street and North Washington Avenue. One statue is on the corner of South Pierre Street and Capitol Avenue. The third statue is just north of East Capitol Avenue just west of the governor’s residence and next to Capitol Lake. For all locations of all the statues, as well as a myriad of other information, see the Trail of Governors tourism brochure and visit https://www.trailofgovernors.com/.
“These show the love for our state and its rich history,” the project’s Foundation president Rick Jensen said.
He spoke to the audience, who included descendants — some direct and some not-so-direct — and family friends of the honored men.
“We are honored to gift these governors’ statues to the city of Pierre,” he said.
Of the four living former governors, Frank Farrar (1969-1971) was in attendance.
“It’s important that we record history and learn from it,” Gov. Kristi Noem said. “We have had strong leadership by our former governors, and all have had their challenges. Over the past year we have seen people tear down statues across the nation. We, as South Dakotans, will continue to remember and honor our governors. We want to walk our streets and see these statues, to look up to our past. While the rest of the country is tearing down its past, South Dakota is different because we respect our history.”
Emcee Jay Vogt’s and Noem’s comments summarized the three men’s careers.
Sheldon served in the Union Army during the Civil War. In 1881, he brought his family to Dakota Territory, and became a popular platform speaker. Shortly after taking office, Sheldon had to deal with the fiscal crisis caused by the theft of the state treasury by the outgoing state treasurer, W. W. Taylor. Sheldon signed legislation to require periodic reporting on state funds. The Panic of 1893 struck, leading to falling commodity prices and a weakened farm economy.
Crawford came to Pierre, Dakota Territory, where he started a law practice. As attorney general, he led the effort to locate Taylor who had escaped to Latin America. Crawford became South Dakota’s first progressive Republican governor. After one term as governor, Crawford won a U.S. Senate seat. Later, he returned to his law practice, and remained a popular platform speaker.
Gunderson was born on his family’s homestead near Vermillion. His father served in the territorial legislature and his uncle, Andrew E. Lee, was mayor of Vermillion and South Dakota’s third governor. In 1920, he was elected lieutenant governor, and was elected governor in 1924. At the age of 60, he is the oldest newly-elected governor in state history. A fiscal conservative, he ended the state’s progressive era. He repealed an insolvent state bank depositors guaranty law and ended the rural credits program after discovering embezzlement by the treasurer of its board.
Sculptor Lee Leuning created the statue of Crawford. Speaking of their meticulousness, Leuning said the sculptors in the Trail of Governors were the finest.
“When your name as the sculptor goes on a plaque, well it also someday goes on a tombstone. These bronze statues of these men will last for centuries. History will remember them. Governor Crawford was an extremely good speaker who drew crowds,” Leuning said.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding told of him watching student classes, divided into teams of two, listening intently to each team as the class surrounded the governor’s statue that the team had researched.
“The City of Pierre accepts these statues, and will take care of them,” Harding said.
Vogt concluded the ceremony by reminding everyone of the fourth annual Run with the Governors on June 12 at 8:30 a.m. The 3.5-mile trail winds through the center of Pierre, showing off the bronze statues of 28 former governors. Participants of all ages — including kids in strollers and leashed dogs — can race or stroll along the route. The route starts and finishes at the front steps of the Capitol.
“Some people take this run very seriously, and some like me just want to walk across the finish line still standing up straight,” Vogt said. ”Maybe I can keep in front of the strollers.”
