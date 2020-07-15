State Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer swore in Pierre Mayor Steve Harding for his second three-year term on July 7 at the City Commission’s weekly meeting in City Hall.
After nine years on the Commission, Harding ran for mayor in 2017 after Laurie Gill announced she was not running for re-election.
Harding easily beat political newcomer Steve Robinson in 2017.
This year, Harding faced no opponent after the City Commission decided days before the election that riverboat captain Caleb Gilkerson was not a qualified candidate because he had not established a residence in Pierre according to city ordinance.
It took a long and unusual process of two Commission hearings with lawyers for both sides involved and an appeal before a state circuit judge.
Robinson and Gilkerson each criticized Harding sharply for not providing more city support for some businesses and for spending too much money.
Harding’s decision to move City Hall out of the downtown area initially caused an unusual outpouring of criticism, including a city hearing in August 2017 with about two dozen opponents, several of whom made earnest and sometimes angry pleas to keep City Hall downtown.
But otherwise, there has been little opposition surface to Harding’s leadership. Nobody’s raised any criticism about the nice newer digs City Hall has.
Under the Commission form of city government, the mayor is the presiding and voting member of the five-member commission. (Fort Pierre has a mayor/council form of government, with the mayor not a member of the five-member city council.) The inner agreement of the Pierre city commission is rather remarkable: for about the past decade, there have been only a handful, maybe six, instances of a divided vote on the Commission. Which means, 99.9% of the time, the votes have been unanimous.
Harding, Jamie Huizenga and Jim Mehlhaff have been on the Commission for about a decade or more, and the same agreement was evident under Mayor Laurie Gill.
After her main project, a proposed $14.5 million recreation and events center, was overwhelmingly rejected by city voters, Gill announced in late 2016 she would not run for re-election. She said if the center plan had been approved, she would have felt obligated to seek re-election to oversee its construction.
Harding’s pushing of a new water treatment plant followed a similar public hearing schedule as Gill’s pet project, with even one or two more community meetings with presentations and questions. But voters gave overwhelming support to Harding’s water plant proposal. Of course, the city’s drinking water has been unpopular for decades and Harding won popular support for the plan he put up for a plant. Many critics of Gill’s events center proposal said it was not part of the nuts and bolts of city infrastructure that should be the focus of city government, but rather a too much/too soon sort of idea.
Harding grew up in Pierre and retired as a colonel after 34 years in the South Dakota Army National Guard. His day job is as deputy secretary of the State Department of the Military.
After his swearing in, Harding thanked city staff workers and the other four city commissioners for supporting his ambitious program of large projects, including the $37.5 million water treatment plant that will break ground this summer in Steamboat Park. He has said it’s the largest single construction project, dollar-wise, the city has ever taken on.
He also began his first term pledging to move City Hall out of the old downtown building to the newer office building on the northeast end of town; build a new swimming pool and water park and help renovate the Boys & Girls Club which uses city property.
Harding has said the projects will not increase tax rates to residents, although city water rates are being increased about 60% over five years to pay for the water treatment plant slated to be operating in 2022.
“Looking back over the last three years, I want to thank the commission for their support. We have done major projects,” Harding said in news release. “I want to also thank the citizens for their support of myself and the commission. We have dedicated staff who live in Pierre and want a beautiful community and want to provide the public service we’ve all come to expect.”
