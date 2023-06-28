three sides

What is your favorite soda pop? Are you a member of “the new generation,” a Mountain Dew maniac, or a Diet Coke diva?  Maybe you are one of the millions who prefer Jarritos, currently the world’s most popular soda brand with flavors such as mandarin, guava, mango, and pineapple.

I don’t drink as much soda as I used to, but there are several varieties I enjoy from time to time. They remind me of summer and days long past. Maybe they do the same for you.

