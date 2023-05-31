Many years ago, a popular child actor stopped in North Platte, Neb., on his way to Los Angeles for the premiere of his new movie with Tim Allen. While the red carpet and paparazzi awaited him, his parents had decided to drive cross-country so he and his little sister could see “the heart of America.” They specifically wanted to experience a sunset. Their New York City high-rise offered only a congested panorama of skyscrapers, clouds, and busy streets. 

