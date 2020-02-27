Business classes focused on accounting for small businesses are being offered next week at Capital City Campus. Accounting Basic Terms & Concepts is March 3. QuickBooks Parts 1 & 2 are March 4 and 5. All three classes will be taught by Dr. Natalie Anderson.
Anderson, Pierre, developed the classes to support the types of small businesses that abound in Central South Dakota. Anderson, president of the Lower Brule Community College, previously taught business at Northern State University and served three years as budget and finance director for the South Dakota Department of Health.
“Small rural business owners in South Dakota typically grew up working hard, and carried that ethic forward to their own enterprise,” said Chris Maxwell, executive director of CCC. “Natalie understands that, so she developed classes that give the hardworking people behind small businesses the tools to make the best decisions for their businesses.”
Accounting Basic Terms & Concepts is Tuesday, March 3, from 6 to 8 pm. at CCC. This class teaches small business owners, managers, and employees how to read balance sheets, cash flow statements, and income statements. Accounting terminology, revenue, expenses, net income, the accounting equation, debits, credits and more will be covered.
QuickBooks Parts 1 and 2 is Wednesday and Thursday, March 4-5 from 6 to 9 pm. Students should bring their own laptop with QuickBooks loaded. The class will be taught using QuickBooks 17.
QuickBooks Part 1 learn the basics, including the various capabilities of QuickBooks and how to set up a company and chart accounts. QuickBooks Part 2 participants learn to track payables and receivables, record income, prepare computerized checks or record annual checks, reconcile bank statements, prepare financial reports, and manage payroll. QuickBooks 2017 software will be used.
For more information, call Capital City Campus at 773-2160. Download the registration form at https://cucpierre.org/learning-seminars/, select ‘Spring Seminars’ and scroll down.
