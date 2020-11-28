Early Saturday morning, South Dakota Department of Corrections officials said three prisoners escaped the Yankton Community Work Center shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.
A news release from the department states that inmates Seth Boocock, Corey Bales and Matthew Fritz-Chappell fled the facility.
Officials said Boocock is a white male, age 30. He is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Boocock is serving a 10-year, nine-month sentence for aggravated assault from Minnehaha County.
Representatives said Bales is a white male, age 30. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Bales is serving a five-year sentence with two years suspended for identity theft and a seven-year sentence with four years suspended for forgery from Lincoln County. He also is serving a three-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Beadle County.
Fritz-Chappell is described as a white male, age 25. He is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Fritz-Chappell is serving a three-year, nine-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Yankton County and a three-year, three-month sentence with one year and six months suspended for possession of alcohol or marijuana by an inmate from Bon Homme County.
Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Anyone who happens to see these individuals is advised to contact law enforcement.
