U.S. Sen. John Thune spoke Thursday with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about the recent Department of Transportation decision to change Essential Air Service (EAS) providers at the Pierre and Watertown regional airports.
"Just spoke with @SecretaryPete to discuss DOT’s recent decision to change the Essential Air Service provider for Pierre & Watertown," Thune tweeted Thursday afternoon. "I passed along strong concerns I heard from folks in both communities – and urged him to ensure reliable service remains."
USDOT's decision on April 13 to fulfill the Pierre and Watertown EAS through Denver Air Connection was immediately controversial in both cities, which had grown fond of the service provided by SkyWest since 2019. Both Pierre Mayor Steve Harding and Watertown Regional Airport Board President Shannon E. Kruse recommended sticking with SkyWest when USDOT fielded recommendations for the 2021-23 EAS contract last fall.
In its order choosing Denver Air over SkyWest, USDOT said it could not "reasonably justify" the cost of choosing the Pierre-recommended option, which would have SkyWest connect both Pierre and Watertown to Denver International Airport and Chicago O'Hare. The order instead confirms Denver Air as the carrier for 12 weekly round trips from Pierre to Denver, six of them shared with Watertown, and six weekly round trips from Watertown to O'Hare. The cost of USDOT's preferred option is approximately $9.6 million in subsidy over two years, about $7.7 million less than the option Pierre preferred.
Thune has since been in contact with Pierre and Watertown over the matter, while Denver Air's head of business development and chief operating officer personally flew to the airports in both cities on April 21 to make their case to local officials. In their presentation, Denver Air noted a 97.1 percent on-time rate in its 2020 operations and a single maintenance cancellation in all of 2019 and 2020.
“Secretary Buttigieg seemed receptive to our concerns, and I will continue to press DOT to ensure that Pierre and Watertown continue to receive reliable air service that avoids the disruptions they have experienced in the past and builds on their recent record of success,” Thune said in a Thursday statement to the Capital Journal.
Pierre has seen disruption in air travel before, most recently when California Pacific Airlines abruptly stopped service on Jan. 17, 2019. The airline, which ultimately had its air operating certificate terminated in 2020, left behind a $41,950.19 tab with the city of Pierre that has not been paid to this day, according to city communications director Brooke Bohnenkamp.
The Department of Transportation had no comment Thursday on Buttigieg's conversation with Thune.
