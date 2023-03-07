U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.
U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Monday reintroduced the Chronic Disease Management Act, bipartisan legislation that would ensure high-deductible health plans (HDHPs) that are used with health savings accounts (HSAs) can cover care related to chronic disease management prior to a beneficiary reaching their plan deductible. The bill would also help address the impacts of chronic diseases by allowing patients that are enrolled in HDHPs greater flexibility in accessing the care they need.

 “By expanding what qualifies as preventive services, more folks living with chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure can get coverage for the services and medications they need to manage their condition, helping improve quality of life,” said Thune. “I’m proud to support this legislation that would help individuals living with chronic diseases avoid the need for higher-cost treatments down the road.”

