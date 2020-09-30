Who Is Amy Coney Barrett?
Nominated by President Donald Trump to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court;
Born Jan. 28, 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana;
1994 graduate of Tennessee’s Rhodes College, earning a degree in English;
1997 graduate of Notre Dame Law School;
Served as a clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia from 1998-99;
Served as a law professor at Notre Dame Law School from 2002-17;
Served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit since her October 2017 Senate confirmation;
A married mother of seven children and a practicing Catholic.
U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., on Tuesday met with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. The Senate’s majority whip said he will vote to confirm Barrett.
“After meeting with Judge Barrett, I am confident that she has what it takes to be a phenomenal Supreme Court justice,” Thune said. “Judge Barrett and I discussed her extensive experience and principled judicial philosophy, and it is going to be extremely difficult for anyone to argue she isn’t qualified. It is clear that she will be the kind of justice who respects the Constitution and will not legislate from the bench.”
“As I have said from the beginning of this process, one of the main reasons I ran for the Senate was for big moments like this one, and I look forward to voting for Judge Barrett to serve on our nation’s highest court,” Thune added.
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a Fort Pierre resident, has not yet formally committed his support for Barrett.
“While I am already impressed with Judge Barrett’s credentials and commitment to upholding the principles outlined in the Constitution, I look forward to getting to know her better in the coming weeks. And I’ll be ready to vote as soon as the Senate has done its due diligence in vetting Judge Barrett,” Rounds said last week regarding Barrett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.