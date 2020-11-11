In his role as majority whip, U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., played a major part in the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a move many see as a clear conservative shift in the philosophical leanings of the high court.
Though it remains to be seen if Thune will be part of the majority or the minority when the new Senate convenes at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. in January, Thune will again hold the role of whip for the Republicans. Tuesday, Thune said fellow Republicans "unanimously re-elected" him to the post.
The whip is a party's second-highest ranking senator, behind only the leader. Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has also been re-elected.
“While serving [South Dakota] is my top priority, I am honored that my Republican colleagues have once again elected me to serve as the whip, a role that will help me continue to advance South Dakota’s priorities and give a strong voice to rural America in Washington,” Thune stated via Tuesday news release.
South Dakotans initially sent Thune to the Senate in 2004 by choosing him over longtime U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D. Since then, Thune has spent time in various roles, including chairman of the Senate Republican Conference (SRC), chief deputy whip, SRC vice chairman, and chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee. Thune currently serves on the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee; the Finance Committee; and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.
“Working each and every day to represent the people of South Dakota in the U.S. Senate is a privilege that I am infinitely thankful for,” Thune added. "I’m confident Republicans will hold the majority next Congress, where our focus will remain on strengthening our economy, beating the COVID-19 pandemic, and advancing a pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda.”
Though Thune said he believes Republicans will maintain their majority status for the new Senate session, this remains to be determined. Party control of the Senate will be determined Jan. 5 during the Georgia runoff election. Due to Georgia law, both of its current senators must fend off their challengers in that special election.
U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, faces Democrat Raphael Warnock; and
U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, faces Democrat Jon Ossoff.
