U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, both R-S.D., joined 50 other Republicans late Monday to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as a new justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Barrett will replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September.
Thune serves as the Senate’s majority whip, meaning the only GOP member to outrank him in the chamber is Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.
“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a person with extraordinary intelligence and comprehensive command of the law, and she is extraordinarily qualified to serve on the nation’s highest court,” Thune said via a Monday evening news release. “Since the day she was nominated, Judge Barrett has proven that she understands the proper role of a judge in our system of government, which is to rule based on the law and the Constitution, not preferred outcomes or policy preferences.”
“That is the kind of justice that Judge Barrett will be, and that’s the kind of justice both Democrats and Republicans should want. I look forward to seeing her serve on the Supreme Court,” Thune added of Barrett.
Rounds called Monday “a great day for the rule of law and our Founders’ vision when carefully crafting the Constitution.”
“On behalf of all South Dakotans, it was an honor to cast my vote in support of Justice Barrett tonight,” Rounds stated via late Monday news release.
“Amy Coney Barrett is one of the most qualified nominees to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. She will be a fair and impartial judge who will apply the law as written, and not legislate from the bench,” Rounds added.
Not a single Democrat voted for Barrett, while U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, also voted “no.”
National polls show U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., could soon be vice president. She went so far as to call Barrett’s confirmation “despicable” and “illegitimate.”
“Today Republicans denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process—all in their effort to gut the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from millions with pre-existing conditions. We won’t forget this,” Harris tweeted.
“Instead of working to provide COVID-19 relief to struggling Americans, Mitch McConnell and Republicans chose to jam through a Supreme Court nominee—when more than 62 million people have already voted. It’s despicable and they must be held accountable,” Harris added.
Who Is Amy Coney Barrett?Born Jan. 28, 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana;
1994 graduate of Tennessee’s Rhodes College, earning a degree in English;
1997 graduate of Notre Dame Law School;
Served as a clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia from 1998-99;
Served as a law professor at Notre Dame Law School from 2002-17;
Served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit since her October 2017 Senate confirmation;
A married mother of seven children and a practicing Catholic.
The Heritage Foundation is a conservative public policy research organization based in Washington, D.C. In politics, such a group is much more commonly known as a “think tank.”
A July 3, 2018 article by Heritage describes Barrett this way:
“Barrett’s limited judicial opinions and academic writings indicate a commitment to originalism and textualism, much like her former boss, Scalia.”
“In an article discussing stare decisis and precedent, she explained that “public response to controversial cases like Roe [v. Wade] reflects public rejection of the proposition that stare decisis can declare a permanent victor in a divisive constitutional struggle rather than desire that precedent remain forever unchanging,” Heritage adds of Barrett.
