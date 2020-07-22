Abortion by anyone, for any reason, at any time, at taxpayers’ expense.
Unlimited immigration.
Full rights for those in the LGBTQ community.
The right of any person to vote, regardless of citizenship status or criminal history.
These are just a few of the controversial matters that are decided by the nine people who call themselves members of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Now, with the health of liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in flux, some in Washington, D.C. are preparing for a possible election year showdown over a nomination that could come with President Donald Trump as a “lame duck.”
One of the chief combatants in this potential clash would be U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. This is because Thune is the Senate Republican whip, which places him behind only Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on the GOP side of the Senate.
Below is a quote the Cable News Network attributed to Thune regarding this on Tuesday.
“We will,” said of filling a potential vacancy during a lame-duck Senate session, according to CNN. “That would be part of this year. We would move on it.”
The CNN piece then goes on to assert this is a change of tune for Thune from his statements in 2016 about President Barack Obama’s right to fill the seat vacated by the late Justice Antonin Scalia with Judge Merrick Garland.
A Supreme Court vacancy should be filled by the sitting president according to the Constitution; just as the vacancy after the death of Scalia should have been filled by our last sitting president. Or, does the Constitution, our institutions and norms not matter any longer? I hope this is not the case.
