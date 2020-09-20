Thune takes national stage amid Supreme Court fight, but some GOP senators already breaking ranks

As the second-ranking Republican in the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate, South Dakota’s John Thune is likely to get plenty of national media coverage in the coming weeks because President Donald Trump said he plans to nominate a replacement for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “without delay.”
In a Saturday tweet clearly directed squarely at members of the Republican Party, Trump stated: “@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!”
Ginsburg, only the second woman to serve on the high court, died Friday at her home in Washington, D.C. of pancreatic cancer at age 87.
Ginsburg was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. Known as a liberal and strong advocate for abortion access, Ginsburg’s death leaves the Supreme Court with only eight members.
After Trump already saw a GOP-controlled Senate confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Democrats now fear that a third Trump nominee confirmed by a Republican Senate would endanger the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion.
There are several other matters that concern Democrats about another Trump nominee, particularly the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriages.
Thune’s Role and the Battleground
Elected in 2004 by defeating longtime U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., Thune has now reached the status of majority whip in the Senate, meaning the only Republican with higher ranking in the chamber is Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
Late Friday, Thune made it clear he believes the Senate should act to fill the vacancy left by Ginsburg.
“I believe Americans sent a Republican president and a Republican Senate to Washington to ensure we have an impartial judiciary that upholds the Constitution and the rule of law. We will fulfill our obligation to them. As Leader McConnell has said, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the U.S. Senate,” Thune said late Friday.
Presently, Republicans maintain a 53-47 advantage in seats in the Senate. This means that if Vice President Mike Pence would act in his constitutional capacity to break a tied Senate vote, Trump and his allies must get at least 50 senators to vote for the president’s nominee.
This may be a challenge.
“In our country, we should never forget to offer respect and prayers for those who have given their service to the best of their ability in the pursuit of justice. We send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., tweeted late Friday.
As of late Saturday, Rounds, a Fort Pierre resident, had made no indication of how he would vote on a Supreme Court nominee if Trump makes a nomination before Election Day.
However, four GOP senators who would certainly be in question for whether they would support another Trump nominee before Nov. 3 would be:
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine;
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska;
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado; and
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
In fact, Collins said Saturday that she will not support a nomination Trump makes before Election Day.
“In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the President or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the president who is elected on Nov. 3,” Collins said. “In order for the American people to have faith in their elected officials, we must act fairly and consistently—no matter which political party is in power.”
Elected first in 1996 and seeking a fifth six-year term, Collins faces a strong Democratic challenger in Sara Gideon, who has received plenty of campaign cash by blasting Collins for voting in favor of Kavanaugh two years ago.
Gardner is a first-term GOP senator facing a stern challenge from former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.
“It is with a solemn heart that I pray for the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Thank you for your service to our country and our nation’s highest court. Our nation mourns the loss of a trailblazing leader,” Gardner tweeted, though making no indication as to how he would vote on a quick Trump nomination.
Some Saturday reports stated Murkowski was a firm “no” on a Trump nominee made before Nov. 3, but she did not directly indicate this on her website or Twitter.
“I have the greatest respect for her as a trailblazer among women. I am personally deeply saddened by her passing and know that women around the world who have also admired her tenacity and spirit feel the same,” Murkowski said of Ginsburg.
Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee for president, is known for being something of a thorn in Trump’s side.
“Justice Ginsburg served our nation with a deep reverence for the law and our Constitution. Her fight for women’s equality inspired all women to pursue their dreams without limits, and her grit, character and sharp wit made her an iconic and inspirational jurist beloved by people young and old,” Romney said of the late justice.
There are two relatively conservative Democrats in the Senate who represent states Trump is heavily favored to carry in the Electoral College: West Virginia and Alabama. They may be in play for Republicans looking to get at least 50 votes in the Senate.
“In this time of sorrow, I pray that our country can unite in sending our most heartfelt condolences to her children, grandchildren and all who mourn the loss of this courageous woman,” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, said of Ginsburg.
Also, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama, called Ginsburg a “true trailblazer in the legal field.”
“Beyond her legal acumen, Justice Ginsburg will also be remembered for her sharp wit, her tireless advocacy for voting rights, and her historic role in fighting for a more equal society for women across the country. She will be greatly missed,” Jones added.
