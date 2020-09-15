U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is currently the Majority Whip, meaning the only Republican to outrank him in the Senate is Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. On Tuesday, Thune took to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. to warn that Democrats -- while believing public opinion polls that show they will take the majority after the Nov. 3 elections -- plan to eliminate the Senate’s 200-year-old practice on the legislative filibuster.
Thune said the filibuster is one of the most prominent rules that distinguishes the Senate from the House of Representatives and requires the consensus of at least 60 senators before the body can vote on a contentious bill. Thune discussed several recent examples of Senate Democrats using the legislative filibuster this year alone when it suited their needs as the minority party.
