The Fort Pierre City Council approved a tax increment financing (TIF) to develop a senior living facility in 4-2 vote on Monday, opening the door to a new development project the city anticipates will help housing shortages.
TIF is a tax incentive where additional property taxes, incurred by improvements to an existing structure or plot of land, are used to pay for the development.
This is different from the discretionary tax formula typically used, where businesses only pay a percentage of their property taxes for the first years of operation, increasing year over year until they’re paying in full.
The money for the project comes from the increased valuation of the property, Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said.
“And so nobody is paying that except the developer. That’s where some of the confusion seems to be. Nobody has lost anything. The county and the city and the school have not lost anything,” Hanson said.
The property near Ninth Avenue and Yellowstone Street currently only makes the city roughly $1,200 a year in taxes, but once the senior living facility is constructed that amount will increase substantially.
“The city incurs no debt, no risk,” Hanson said.
Councilmembers Greg Kenzy and Larry Cronin voted against the TIF.
Cronin was concerned Fort Pierre would lose out on tax dollars that could be used to fund other projects in the city.
“I don’t like a TIF in particular. I think there will be additional state money and grants out there through the legislature that could help these guys,” Cronin said.
Kenzy shared similar sentiments, but also questioned why a TIF was needed for this development.
“I disagreed with it. Without getting into the nitty gritty of it. I just don’t understand why they didn’t need any help from Pierre, Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Watertown. But they come to little ol’ Fort Pierre and they need help. That’s where I was,” Kenzy said.
HME Management, the project’s developer, was only willing to move forward with the project with a TIF in place. A TIF is typically used for projects that developers would not otherwise undertake.
HME Director of Development Bobby Bohlen said the developer didn’t utilize a TIF in Pierre because they were unaware of it at the time.
“I will tell you the last four projects, two that I’m currently working on, all have TIFs involved with them. TIFs are a way for communities to leverage their capital,” Bohlen said.
Financial Advisor Toby Morris also spoke at Monday’s meeting and highlighted key aspects of the TIF.
“This is viewed more as a partnership between the city and the developer. The maximum amount of the TIF is established at $3.6 million which includes the imputed interest which will be borne by the developer itself,” Morris said.
If the project were to exceed that $3.6 million, it would have to come before the City Council to modify it.
Hanson said HME is ready to begin work in July. The facility will include apartments, garages and a memory care unit which will be built in phases. The facility will be located on Yellowstone Street, south of Casey’s.
The development is intended to help the economic growth of Fort Pierre by providing more housing and job opportunities.
