Trap counts for banded sunflower moth (BSM) indicate that BSM is increasing this past week in northwest, northeast, and southeast areas of North Dakota.
Arthuri sunflower moth (ASM) is lower than BSM, but scouting is key right now for and should be conducted from the late bud stage (R3) through early flowering.
If treatment is warranted, it should be delayed and applied at the R5.1 sunflower plant growth stage (when 10 percent of head area has disk flowers that are flowering). At R5.1, most BSM or ASM eggs have hatched and young larvae are feeding on the florets on the face of the sunflower head.
Visit www.sunflowernsa.com/growers/Insects/ to read more about scouting for insects and the best treatments. Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/publications/crops/north-dakota-field-crop-insect-management-guide to see the insecticides registered in sunflower.
