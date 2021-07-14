The Pierre City Commission was supposed to hold first reading of Ordinance 1834, a draft rental licensing and inspection program, at Tuesday’s meeting.
But according to Commissioner Vona Johnson, the sheer amount of input the city received at three public information meetings held over the past week convinced them to push first reading back. Johnson said the commission no longer has an exact timeline for bringing the ordinance forward, and is now looking at redrafting in mid-August with a public hearing in early September instead.
“We got a lot of comments during the meetings that we held to gather input from the community,” Johnson said. “So we decided that we just need to take some time, take a step back, take some time to review all of the comments and come up with a viable plan to move forward.”
As currently drafted, Ordinance 1834 would require annual registration and licensing for Pierre rental dwellings and rental units with the city with Pierre Housing and Redevelopment Commission inspections at least once every five years.
Exceptions to the ordinance are “facilities licensed by the state... any dormitory operated by an educational institution... hotels, motels or other structures designed or used primarily for transient residents where occupancy does not exceed 28 days.”
In addition to inspections and annual licensing, the ordinance would require owners of Pierre rentals based 50 or more miles outside city limits to appoint an agent within 50 miles of the city.
At Monday’s public information meeting regarding the ordinance, landlords from around Pierre pushed back on the notion that the program would be a net good for the city, saying it unfairly targets renters and would shrink an already small pool of affordable rental properties while obstructing the free market.
Tom Maher, Sr., garnered applause twice with impassioned monologues to Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul, City Financial Officer Twila Hight, City Building Inspector Andrew Mentele and Building Official Matt Elberson about the fairness of the ordinance.
“We can accept regulation, we can accept inspections, we cannot accept licensing that can be pulled and deprive each of these people of their right to the only thing they’re getting, which is income, which comes from rentals,” Maher said.
Maher also criticized the proposed usage of the International Property Maintenance Code as part of the city’s proposed rental inspection checklist, which covers such items as “flaking or peeling paint” and the presence of “proper egress.”
“No one here knows what’s in it, I bet there’s a lot of detail, it changes every two years, and I would say let’s fund the building inspection function well, let’s let them do their job, let’s let them work with (the) fire department, police department... and I bet if you contact the land owners in most cases, they will get on it,” Maher said.
JJ Linn told Paul and company that bringing rentals up to the new standards proposed by the commission will not be without cost.
“It’s not just going to occur,” Linn said. “You’re going to eliminate housing, you’re going to eliminate the free market, and you’re interfering with something that the city has no right to be in. I shouldn’t really say it that way — you do have a right to be in it, but we’re saying you do not need to get into it.”
Johnson, who was present at Monday’s meeting, said the ordinance garnered more input than the city was expecting.
“I’m really happy that people took an interest in what we put out there and were willing to take their time to come forward whether it was in person or an email or phone call, we appreciated the comments that we got and we’re going to review all of them and hopefully come up with a plan that will be best for the community and the renters and the landlords in our community,” she said.
