Tina Grey Owl, a former council member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe who admitted being part of a six-member ring that embezzled $1 million from the tribe, died suddenly Friday after a medical emergency in the Hughes County Jail in Pierre.
Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson told the Capital Journal that Grey Owl, who would turned have turned 65 at Thanksgiving time, had been in the jail about six days on a “federal hold” on the embezzlement conviction.
Johnson said Grey Owl had eaten breakfast when it was delivered early Friday, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
But jail staff “first became aware of any problem about 8:50 this morning,” when they came to give Grey Owl her scheduled medications, the sheriff said on Friday.
“When they called out to her for a meds call, she didn’t respond,” Johnson said. “She was lying on her bunk. She was unconscious at the time. My staff made contact with her, emergency measures were started. She was removed from the pod and CPR was performed in the jail unit until the ambulance arrived. That was about 9 a.m. and it took her to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.”
Grey Owl died at the hospital early Friday afternoon, Johnson said.
He declined to comment on her death until he was able to notify her family.
The jail had 136 people on Friday, including juveniles, Johnson said. Its maximum capacity is 168. Jail officials had made a concerted effort starting in March to reduce its population by asking surrounding law enforcement agencies which use the regional jail to minimize the numbers of people sent to it.
A majority of the jail’s inmates are “federal holds,” people facing federal prosecution who are held there until transfer to a federal institution after the disposition of their case in federal court. Such inmates make up a key part of the county’s annual budget because of the per-diem revenue from the federal government.
That means county leaders generally were happy to see the 10-year-old jail full with inmates. The pandemic raised the specter of danger in having a packed jail.
“The numbers were dropping back in March and April,” because of concerns about protecting inmates and staff from the pandemic, Johnson said of the jail’s population. “They were just starting to come back a little bit.”
Johnson said he can say very little about any inmate’s medical condition because of federal laws about privacy over health and medical issues.
He did say the Jail was not responding to Grey Owl’s death with any measures related to concerns about COVID-19 being found in the jail.
It’s germane because state prison officials just announced 110 new case of coronavirus at the State Women’s Prison in Pierre.
Grey Owl admitted last year in federal court in Pierre to embezzling at least $95,000 for herself from tribal accounts as part of a scheme with five others also with inside connections to the tribal financial office and/or holding tribal office.
The other five admitted, after Grey Owl’s initial guilty plea, to stealing various amounts for their own use.
Four of them were former tribal leaders like Grey Owl; two of them former council chairs of the tribe based at Fort Thompson, southeast of Pierre: Roxanne Sazue and her nephew Brandon Sazue.
U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange said the total stolen from about April 2014 through February 2019 amounted to $1 million or more.
Though she was first to plead guilty a year ago, Grey Owl had asked to be sentenced after the other five.
U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange sentenced her in May to five months in federal prison followed by five months of home confinement then two years of supervised release, or probation.
She was ordered to pay $192,000 in restitution, that was later reduced to $180,000 at her request — questions about how much she might have given back to tribal activities appears to be part of the equation — in monthly installments of $600.
But Lange’s order for her to surrender and begin her sentence was postponed more than once this year for apparently medical reasons.
Told initially to surrender June 30 to the U.S. Marshals Service, Grey Owl was granted postponements. The most recent one was ordered by Lange Aug. 13, according to court documents.
In it, Lange said Grey Owl, through her federal public defender Jana Miner, was “to extend her self-surrender date,” to Sept. 8, “to allow her the opportunity to get an MRI and address her health concerns prior to self-surrendering to the (federal) Bureau of Prisons.”
Lange said that since the federal prosecutors did not object to the motion as it was written, so let it be done.
The embezzlement scheme was led, apparently, by Roland Hawk Jr., former elected treasurer of the tribe, who admitted stealing about a half million dollars from tribal accounts for his own use.
Hawk faces separate sentencing for sexual abuse of an underage girl; his sentencing in that federal case had been set for Sept. 28. But this week it was postponed again so he could seek needed medical treatments, according to court documents.
