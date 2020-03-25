Tips for caring for pets during COVID-19

Considering 60 percent of households are pet parents and 95 percent consider their pet a part of their family, it’s important we remember our four-legged friends as we self-distance, self-contain or even quarantine.
Although a second dog has tested positive for the coronavirus, the World Health Organization has said it’s unlikely that pets can be infected. However, the stress we all face during this time can affect our pets.
During this global pandemic, many pet parents are finding themselves quarantined at home with their four-legged family members and facing related challenges.
Pets are truly an essential part of the family for millions of Americans, and we want to ensure the entire family stays healthy during this time — both mentally and physically. Pet parents everywhere can take these steps to ensure their pet’s wellbeing, despite the levels of uncertainty in the world around us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.