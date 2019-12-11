During the 2019 South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) State Convention held in Aberdeen, Dec. 10-11, Derrick Dohmann, Horizon Hemp Seeds sales and marketing manager, provided farmers and ranchers growing tips for industrial hemp seed. Dohmann and his team closely monitored their first crop of industrial hemp seed during the 2019 season.
“With the trade war, we need to find commodities that can be sold domestically. And industrial hemp has a lot of domestic demand, which is why we wanted to hear from someone growing it,” said Doug Sombke, president SDFU.
Dohmann said they planted the crop in 15-inch rows, saw emergence within five days and complete canopy within two weeks. “In the U.S. there is not a herbicide approved to spray, but you don’t need weed controls because within two weeks the plant cuts off sunlight. It is truly incredible to see it happen.”
Planting depth is the only aspect of raising the crop which Dohmann said growers need to monitor closely. “Planting no deeper than half an inch is critical with this crop. I have heard horror stories of folks planting an inch deep and nothing comes up.”
Dohmann said that, because hemp does not require much water, the excessive moisture throughout the 2019 growing season resulted in lower than anticipated yields.
And although the plant grows to heights of 90 inches, its foot-long taproot anchors it well. “I was curious how it would handle 40-to-50-mile-an-hour wind. We had hardly anything flipped over in the field. If it was blown down, it did come back,” Dohmann said.
With a THC level of less than .016 (legally industrial hemp needs to be .3 or less) the Madison, S.D.-based seed company, Horizon Hemp Seeds, hopes to help fill the growing demand for industrial hemp seed by raising certified seed. Planted 20 pounds to the acre in a 200-acre field in the Red River Valley of North Dakota, the industrial hemp seed raised in 2019 will be sold to farmers across the region — just not in South Dakota.
To date, South Dakota is one of only three states where it is not legal to raise industrial hemp. In 2019, the South Dakota Senate failed to override Governor Noem’s veto of House Bill 1191 after the 2018 Farm Bill directed the United States Department of Agriculture to establish a national regulatory framework for hemp production. In October, the USDA established the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program through an interim final rule. This rule outlines provisions for the USDA to approve plans submitted by states and Indian Tribes for the domestic production of hemp. It also establishes a federal plan for producers in states or territories of Indian Tribes that do not have their own USDA-approved plan.
Dohmann said, “If South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers are able to plant the crop in 2020, the low-input crop can yield between 1,200 and 1,500 pounds of industrial hemp per acre, or about $500-$600-an acre. Seed costs about $250 per unit.”
SDFU will support Lee Qualm, House Majority leader and chair of the Industrial Hemp Summer Study, when he introduces a bill in 2020 to legalize industrial hemp in South Dakota.
