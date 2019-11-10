1. Be a savvy shopper. The holiday season is a hectic time of year, between purchasing gifts, hosting parties and decorating your home, it’s easy to overspend. Spare yourself from going over your budget by bundling savings, coupons and promotions

2. Be aware of retail tricks. Always be on the look-out for tricks that retailers use to get us to part with our money. From loyalty cards, decoy pricing, to even email newsletters, merchants use these as incentives to get consumers to shop — especially during the holiday season.

3. Look for the best deals. The best deal-hunters are always well-prepared for Cyber Monday and Black Friday shopping. Before you shop take inventory of what you need, from holiday gifts to decorations. Once you have your shopping list ready, head to sites such as CyberMonday.com to compare what you need to buy versus what will be offered.

4. Don’t get sidetracked. Your mission on Cyber Monday is to get the gifts you need at the price you want, so don’t buy stuff simply because you can save a lot of money on it. All those sale items — that you can get practically anytime on sale — are just noise meant to distract you from getting what you need.

5. Be wary of limited quantities. Some of the best deals on Cyber Monday have a ridiculously limited supply. That means you’ll have to be at the front of the virtual line if you want to snag those deals and save money. To ensure you don’t miss out, check the merchant’s email promotion or website to find out when the sale starts, set an alarm and shop early. Don’t think you can find rock-bottom prices at 2 p.m. on Monday — most sales start at midnight and any good deal/item sells out within the first 15-30 minutes — if not seconds.

Tags

Load comments