Pierre has a new parks and rec. director after the City Commission named Hillsview Golf Club superintendent Bryan Tipton to fill the open position after former director Tom Farnsworth retired on Jan. 31.
The city reported Tipton comes with 19 years of public and private golf course superintendent experience throughout the Midwest.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding introduced Tipton to the commission and attendees during Tuesday's meeting.
"We're really glad to have Bryan on board, very grateful, a lot of experience," Harding said. "A lot of city experience. A lot of tourists and parks experience from being at the golf course for a number of years."
Tipton told commissioners he would be splitting his time 50-50 with the department and Hillsview for the time being but planned to begin moving into City Hall on Wednesday morning.
Standing on one of Hillsview's fairways before the meeting, Tipton told the Capital Journal the move was one of those bittersweet moments, and he would miss Hillsview as he prepared to spend more time away from focusing on the course's grounds.
"You want to move up to that next level," he said. "The good thing about being the park and rec. director is I still have control of the course. This is kind of, you know, where my heart is at. But I look forward to the challenges of the outdoor pool. That is going to be exciting."
Tipton is also looking to the department's future with some optimism about the city's direction.
"You know, we're getting new housing developments, so we're going to need new parks in different areas," he said. "So, I'm just looking forward to that."
Tipton said he took over at Hillsview in 2017 and worked with Farnsworth, the former parks and rec. director since 2006.
"Me and him had a good working relationship, and he just said I should try for it," Tipton said. "So I applied for the park and rec. position a couple of months ago, and, you know, you go through that whole process of the interviewing."
He said the city is working on finding his replacement at Hillsview and hoped someone would move up.
"We have really good staff here," Tipton said. "We don't know who will apply, but the staff that's here is fully capable of running the course. You know, I don't do it by myself. Without the full team, there would be nothing here."
Tipton said it took a lot of people during the summer to keep the course going and was fortunate that nearly all his seasonal employees from last year were returning, along with a few new faces.
"It takes an army of people," he said. "We mow the fairways three times a week, the greens every day, the tee boxes three times a week, the rough — 170 acres of total property."
Tipton said it never slows down, and that's not counting when rain puts them behind schedule.
Hillsview's irrigation tech Chad Jensen stood near Tipton on Tuesday after completing work on one of the course's fairways. Jensen worked with Tipton at three courses, including Hillsview, after Jensen moved from Wichita, Kansas, to take the position 4.5 years ago.
"Yeah," Jensen smiled and said about missing Tipton from the course's day-to-day operations.
"He'll probably be happy," Tipton laughed. "I'm still going to be here. You know, I'm still in town. It's still going to be part of our job."
