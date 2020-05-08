To mask or not to mask: The non-theatrical sequel

Two months ago, many professionals, including those with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with Surgeon General Jerome Adams, said not to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
That was March, but this is May.
“The issue of masking, the guidance on that has changed as we have gone through this process,” South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during one of her recent news conferences. “There was a time when the CDC did not recommend routine masking except for very high risk individuals, or health care workers. The guidance now is for individuals going out in public to consider masking.”
“The masking is intended to help people not spread the coronavirus,” Malsam-Rysdon added.
Masking is not mandatory in South Dakota, although many choose to do so.
“CDC continues to study the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus across the United States,” CDC said on its website. “We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.”
One thing professionals continue to agree on is they do not know enough and the guidance will change as more becomes known.
“I don’t know is sometimes the answer,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing this week.
The projected number of possible infections in South Dakota has not changed, Malsam-Rysdon said. If 30% of the population is infected, this would ultimately result in more than 265,000 COVID-19 cases in the state.
Yes, social distancing was designed to lessen the blow to the hospitals and first responders. It worked, officials said.
State officials strongly suggest residents continue to practice social distancing, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Social distancing is not about protecting the healthy, as officials said it is about protecting the weaker. The weaker are not always as easily identified in public.
Officials also emphasize COVID-19 is different from influenza.
“There are a lot of different types of influenza, and every year that is different with what we are going to experience,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “But a couple of things with COVID-19 are that we don’t have a vaccine, and so we don’t have a way to protect people prophylactically and help people stay from getting sick. It is also very contagious. It is more contagious than most other influenza strains. We also don’t have effective treatment.”
The issue continually points back to the largest unknown with how SARS-COV-2 is affecting people differently.
South Dakota has not had as many deaths as other states with similar positive case numbers of COVID-19. At 31, the death toll is reasonably low.
While one death could be considered unacceptable, for example, Idaho has 2,178 positive cases with 67 deaths and Arkansas has 3,665 positive cases and 88 deaths.
While Idaho and Arkansas have twice and three times as many people respectively, South Dakota has recorded 3,144 positive COVID-19 cases total with less than half as many deaths.
In South Dakota, the age groups of the 31 people to have died from COVID-19 or complications included one in the 40-49 age group, four in the 50-59, five in the 60-69, four in the 70-79 and 17 people in the age group 80 and over, state officials reported May 7.
The counties with deaths to occur have been one in Jerauld, one in McCook, one in Pennington, two in Beadle and 26 in Minnehaha County.
The second issue at work is asymptomatic people, as officials do not know how many asymptomatic people there are. They suspect there could be between 20-30% of people infected and not know they are infected, Clayton has said.
Asymptomatic means though infected and contagious, there are few if any notifications the infected would have to realize they are indeed sick.
Individuals in communities located on the community impact map with significant spread, should take extra precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19, Clayton said.
Though the debate on masks continues, as noted in other Capital Journal articles, wearing a mask is not about the wearer. It is about the grocery store clerk who is considered an essential employee and is tethered to a cash register for everyone to pass.
“The real reason for that change is because, if a person wears a mask out in public, they are protecting from spreading the coronavirus, even when they don’t know they might have it,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “That’s kind of coming along with the fact that we understand that COVID can be present in individuals without any symptoms whatsoever.”
There is international proof wearing a mask helps, too.
The Czech Republic and Slovakia were the first two countries in Europe to issue decrees making masks compulsory and their numbers are 63 and 21 per 100,000 infected, respectively, while less than 2 and 0.2 per 100,000 respectively have died, the Daily Mail reported April 20.
No one is required to wear a mask in South Dakota. Noem has not restricted people to their homes or closed businesses.
“Folks who don’t know how to wear them properly tend to touch their faces a lot and actually can increase the spread of coronavirus,” Adams said.
There are guidelines and directions on how to be safe when wearing a mask on the CDC, World Health Organizations and SD DoH sites.
In a recent opinion piece in the Capital Journal printed May 7 penned by local pastor the Rev. Emily Munger of First Congregational UCC in Pierre, she said she wears it to protect against community spread: Specifically, her pregnant neighbor.
“I’m not afraid for my health; I’m concerned about community spread,” Munger wrote. “Perhaps a bit more to the point, caring for my neighbor who’s about to have a baby is more important to me than the minor inconvenience or stigma a mask creates.”
“That’s why I’m recommitting to wearing a mask in public,” she continued. “Not fear, but reverence for the contagious germ and respect for my fellow community members.”
