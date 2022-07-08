Stanley County Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Baxter, left, and chief deputy Greg Swanson look over the area where a toddler landed after falling from a third-floor window at the Holiday Inn Express in Fort Pierre on Thursday. The child was flown to Sanford Children's Hospital in Sioux Falls.
A toddler was flown to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls after falling from a third-story window onto rocks at the Holiday Inn Express in Fort Pierre on Thursday.
Stanley County Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg Swanson as of Friday morning said he did not know the condition of the boy, who is about 1.5 years old. The investigation is continuing.
“Hopefully we’ll know more this afternoon,” Swanson said. “I know the resilience of small children. They don’t weigh a lot. We’re crossing our fingers.”
He noted the child appeared to be conscious and alert after the approximate 25-foot fall.
“Which in my estimation was a good sign,” Swanson said. “He sustained some lacerations, but other than that we do not know what injuries (he suffered).”
No one witnessed the boy falling from the window, he said. It appears he pushed out the screen, which was found on the ground.
“The screens are just clipped on one side with two metal clips for a reason,” Swanson said. “If you have to evacuate down a fire ladder, you can push the screen out so it doesn’t trap you in the room.”
Heavy drapes block the window, which may have prevented anyone from seeing the boy fall.
“There was another child in the room, who told them he had gone out the window,” Swanson said. “They looked and sure enough he was on the ground screaming.”
The other child was a 4- or 5-year-old sister.
The toddler initially was taken to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
“Avera is not set up for pediatric type things,” Swanson said. “If there were internal injuries, he’s best suited to be at a pediatric hospital where they have a lot of specialists for children.”
The toddler’s family is from California. One of the parents is on a work crew building cell phone towers.
A person answering the phone this morning at the Holiday Inn Express had no comment.
