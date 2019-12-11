Tom Daschle honored as SDFU Agriculture Ambassador

South Dakota Farmers Union has given former senator Tom Daschle its 2019 Ag Ambassador Award. The presentation was during the SDFU’s 104th State Convention held in Aberdeen, Dec. 10-11.
“Senator Daschle is a longtime friend to South Dakota’s family farmers and ranchers. For everything he did as a senator, and all he does today as an ethanol advocate, we honor him,” said Doug Sombke, president SDFU.
“As a young teenager, I spent my summers working on my aunt’s and uncle’s farm and even aspired to be a farmer during those years,” Daschle said. “When I got elected to Congress … my decision to seek a seat on the Agriculture committee was an easy one. I made the same decision when I was elected to the Senate.”
Daschle borrowed a story from a Texas Representative. “Representative Kika de la Garza used to tell a story about when he spent a day on a nuclear submarine. As they cruised under the surface of the sea, he asked the captain how long the submarine could stay under water. The captain replied, “As long as we have food for our crew.” Daschle then said, “How long can civilization survive on the planet? As long as we have enough food.”
Adding value to agriculture commodities, Daschle said, is important to sustaining South Dakota’s agriculture. “The ethanol industry is a prime example of what value-added agriculture means to our farmers and our state, he said.
“There is a direct correlation between adding value and adding agricultural viability. As important as all agricultural commodities are, it matters a great deal what we do with them. We must continue to find ways to enhance the value of each of these categories, rather than be content to simply sell our crops to others to do so. Enhancing value not only creates more profitability on the farm, it has great potential to create jobs and economic viability for our rural communities.”
Elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1978, Daschle served for eight years. In 1986, he was elected to the U.S. Senate and was chosen as Senate Democratic Leader in 1994. Daschle is one of the longest-serving Senate Democratic leaders in history, and one of only two to serve twice as both Majority and Minority Leader.
Daschle has remained a leading thinker on climate change, food security and renewable energy policy. He serves on both advisory and governing boards of a number of corporate and non-profit organizations and as a Commissioner on the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense. Daschle is the founder and CEO of the Daschle Group, a Public Policy Advisory of Baker Donelson, that advises clients on economic, policy and political issues.
The 2019 SDFU Ag Ambassador emphasizes the importance of family farmers and ranchers working together.
“In a democratic republic, strength comes in numbers. I remember once, long ago at a county fair, watching a man make a rope. He noted that a single strand of his rope could be easily broken but woven together that rope was virtually unbreakable. That is true for organizations, too. Woven together, Farmers Union members are far stronger than when they stand alone. Together they have shown their strength in South Dakota and in Washington. And today, they are needed more than ever,” said Sombke.
