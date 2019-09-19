Tony Melendez is scheduled to perform in concert for St. Joseph School in Pierre, Oct. 23-24.
Melendez will first be featured as an inspirational speaker, during school and public assemblies at St. Joseph School and Pierre School District’s Georgia Morse Middle School. He will then perform in a open-to-the-public concert Oct 24 in the T.F. Riggs High School theatre.
Tony Melendez, born without arms, is a concerto guitarist.
His concert was originally set for last April, but was cancelled because of Winter Storm Wesley. Currently living in Brandon, MO, Melendez is coming back to this region because of a fundraiser in Worthington, MN. This is his only stop in South Dakota.
“I offered to coordinate the concert last year,” said Barb Stangeland, a parent of a St. Joseph student. The Stangelands moved to the Pierre area in 2017. “Through youth ministry, I have known Tony and his brother for the last 25 years. He has become a family friend. We have hosted him in other school concerts.”
His is originally from Nicaragua. His proficiency with his feet is not just personal day-to-day care. In high school he began playing around with the guitar and harmonica, and writing his own songs. Through concerts, conferences, retreats and school presentations, Melendez puts forth hope and commitment.
Concert will be a free-will offering, going toward St. Joseph School’s tuition assistance fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.