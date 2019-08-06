The final season game of the Pierre Trappers baseball team was August 5. They won their game, and will continue with post-season play.
“They set a record for attendance, as they sold out for the first time, and they won,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer, early childhood specialist at The Right Turn in Pierre.
The Right Turn has been holding 50/50 raffles at most Trappers home games. The winning ticket holder receives $50 and draws a card. If it is the Ace of Hearts, the person wins 50 percent of the total proceeds from the program’s beginning. The other 50 percent goes to The Right Turn. Drawn cards are not put back into the deck.
Currently the take home pot if someone draws the Ace of Hearts in the Touching Hearts raffle is up to $2,290.
The raffle continues. Tickets are available at Don’s Sinclair, Dakotamart, the Fieldhouse and possibly other businesses. Each week, the tickets will be collected and Right Turn staff will draw a winning ticket on Facebook Live. The winner will have a few days to come into Right Turn to draw a card from the shrinking deck. The weekly drawings will continue until the Ace of Hearts is drawn. Tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20.
The Right Turn, a United Way participating agency, is a non-profit organization which supports education across the lifespan. Directed by Mary Gates, its mission is “strengthening our communities by nurturing personal growth and promoting economic success through education and job training.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.