Weather is a big part of the hunt. Whether hunting in South Dakota, the Rockies, or an Alaska, weather affects the success, the comfort and fun of the trip.
Last week I wrote about the perfect weather Brian enjoyed on his Alaska brown bear hunt. This week I, my help, and Noah White from Wisconsin paid back the price! Ugh!
I just finished guiding a brown bear hunt on the Jim River in Alaska. The weather beat us up. Wet. Cold. Windy. Yuk. There’s no better way to put it. The week prior blessed my previous hunter and myself with perfect and pleasant hunting conditions.
This one was the polar opposite. We were stuck in a tent for 4 days due to to gale force winds, horrible visibility and torrential rains. The storm was one for the books. These Alaska storms can be, and often are much bigger than the storms that hit the Lower 48. It’s just that there aren’t many people up here so they go unpublicized.
We hunted smart. When the weather broke, we came out of our hidey-hole to find the brown bears doing the same thing. My hunter filled both tags with incredible bears. “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to get my friends to understand what this storm was really like. I don’t know if any of them would believe it.” Noah, WI
Just how much of a consequence the weather puts on the trip depends mostly on the ability to find shelter. I’m not referring to your ability to find shelter from the weather in the moment, while you’re hunting. That has an effect without question.
Instead, I’m alluding to the ability to escape Mother Nature’s wrath while not actively hunting. Down-time midday and night time weather is as much, if not more indicative of the strains that can challenge your ability to enjoy the trip.
Hunts in South Dakota are typically based out of the house, lodge or motel. Hunts in the Rockies are more often headquartered out of a tent camp, camper or pickup truck parked near the end of the road. These hunts are distinctive from Alaska hunts which are almost exclusively done off the road system in areas only accessible by airplane.
Alaska hunts are seldom, but occasionally conducted out of a lodge or cabin. Hunts from a lodge, base tent camp, or cabin are less flexible and less successful than those based out of a more traditional spike camp. These camps are leaner by definition. And the higher success is why there are higher in demand across the board. Booking a trip for the comforts of a base camp or cabin means sacrificing kill success.
There is less burn-out in a more comfortable camp. Success, comfort and personal preference needs to be put into your equation for selecting which hunt is for you.
Don’t handicap yourself by overestimating your tolerance of tough weather. Too often hunters in fantastic shape become overwhelmed with weather and other hardships of the hunt that require mental toughness.
Physical toughness is easy to evaluate. A quick gaze in the mirror can identified readiness. Mental toughness is far more deceiving, it’s much harder to asses. The dedication to develop an impressive physique requires only an hour a few times a week in a warm, dry, comfortable gym.
When thinking along these lines, it’s a different ballgame. The toughness needed for enduring weather factors in a remote hunting camp twenty-four seven is superordinate compared to the comparatively minor investment in time and energy of developing an athletic build and wind.
Not only does a fly-in location mean the hunter cannot readily return to the comforts and predictability of civilization, the ability to retreat is affected by whether or not a plane can fly to extract the hunter. The psychological influence on the participant is substantial. It can rattle an otherwise tough hunter. Sometimes it makes enjoyment of the trip impossible.
I’ve seen it countless times. Enthusiastic unguided moose hunters show up, seemingly ready for the excursion. After only a few days of being in remote Alaska, they call up requesting extraction. The lonesomeness of the remote camp triggers fears, real or imagined, that are too much for them to handle. They’d rather cut their trip short than to continue the nerve wracking aspects of being so far from civilization.
It’s not exaggerating to say that this phenomenon is common. Most unguided moose hunters aren’t able to ride it out. That’s hard to believe isn’t it. The hunter hits the give-up button when they have the option of continuing to hunt for FREE, with literally no investment cost for tags, vacation time, flights to/from Alaska, internal bush flights, or specialty gear. It would be like asking the adventurer “Would you like a free several day moose hunt with zero cost for gear, vacation, flights, tags and licenses? All you have to do is literally STAY PUT.”
No hunter in the world would turn that down would they? Humans are irrational beings. To think otherwise is foolish. To believe you would never do it is justified, but short sided . We’re all capable of making illogical choices. Twenty-five years of guiding experience has taught me that if one is cold, wet, tired, filthy and mentally exhausted, they’re susceptible of justifying just about anything. If the animals aren’t cooperating, it’s even tougher to stick it out.
Offer the same hunter the same free bargain if he’s warm, dry, well rested and well fed and he’d never pass it up.
The hunts in South Dakota or the Rockies aren’t as extreme. As rugged as they may be, they don’t challenge your gear and mental mettle like Alaska. Alaska is rightfully famous for testing gear and people to their limits. Hunters whom have never hunted Alaska believe it, but not to the real extent. The remoteness is a big part. It all adds to the fantastic romance of an Alaskan hunt.
It can get cold on South Dakota hunts, real cold. That is a test for any outdoorsman. It were really only out in it for a few hours. Then it’s back in where it’s comfortable. Short bursts of weather misery are much easier to handle than prolonged agony.
The big kicker for Lower 48 hunters who haven’t hunted Alaska comes in the form of fully understanding the concept of the 24 hour day, then stringing many together. No breaks can break you.
No matter how low the mercury drops, the hunter in Michigan, South Dakota or any other state notorious for cold temps, is always within a few hours of a hot shower, warm meal and comfortable dry bed. Those elements are priceless.
Trusting rain gear that is water resistant instead of waterproof causes only a few hours of inconvenience for the hunter operating out of a base camp. The same goes for the hunter that makes me mistake of using subpar cold weather gear. When you base out of home or town, the cure is as easy as putting wet gear in the dryer or putting on more clothes tomorrow.
That’s an easy fix in a neat tight little package. Even if your hunt is based from the end of the road, you have the flexibility to drive into town and buy more appropriate gear. Hunters in Alaska don’t have that workable solution.
Just throw it in. Flying-in hunts means weight limits constraints that drive-in destinations don’t have to operate under. When hunters travel by pickup to their destination, it’s easy to just throw anything and everything that might be needed into the back of the rig.
Fly-in destinations require more skillful planning. Finding you’ve forgotten important or adequate gear back in civilization means the hunter will have to make do with what they’ve got. I’ve made the cardinal mistake before, and had to pay $500 to fly a frying pan into camp. It pays to plan, check and double check.
The weather in the field is only a part of the challenge for sport hunters. Tolerating grizzly weather day after day is taxing. Healing yourself with the right gear and attitude will prepare you to enjoy fabulous time in the outdoors. No matter whether you are enjoying South Dakota’s great outdoors or pushing your limits by hunting elk in the mountains or bears and moose in Alaska, the right gear and right attitude will produce dreams that will last a lifetime.
South Dakota Outdoors are spectacular…enjoy them every chance you can.
