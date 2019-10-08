Tour the Community Orchard - open house Oct. 15

What: The Pierre area community is invited to guided tours of the Pierre Community Orchard. The orchard is situated on 6,400 square feet of city-owned land.
What day: Next week, Tuesday, Oct. 15.
When: Beginning at 5:30 p.m. and going to approximately 7 p.m.
Where: The Community Orchard, located at 1201 East Sully Avenue, Pierre.
Why: Guests will learn about the various species of fruit trees planted in the orchard, the history of the orchard, and plans for its future.
Who: The event is sponsored by the City of Pierre Arbor Board and the Pierre Community Orchard Project.
How: The project was established in 2018 through a partnership between Girl Scouts Troop #40080 and the city of Pierre. It currently features 22 fruit trees including pear, peach, plum, apple and cherry.
Future: Fruit trees can take several years to start producing fruit. Once the Orchard is fruitful, community members will be invited to harvest the fruit for the local food pantry, community meals, and personal use.
