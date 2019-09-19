Although the summer travel season is quickly ending, the Department of Tourism’s efforts to promote South Dakota will continue to target leisure travelers and hunters in key markets around the country. Fall and winter marketing efforts kicked off in late August, highlighting the state's seasonal leisure, adventure and hunting opportunities.
Included in the late season marketing plans are partnerships with the Minnesota Vikings, Pheasants Forever and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®. Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism James Hagen said these partnerships provide valuable reach to potential visitors throughout the region and across the nation.
“Strategic partnerships are a cost-effective way for us to reach new audiences as well as repeat visitors,” said Hagen.
A message focused on pheasant hunting continues to be a priority for the Department of Tourism’s fall and winter marketing. To drive interest, the department released a new 30 second TV advertisement focused on upland hunting in South Dakota. The new commercial will air nationwide on the Outdoor and Sportsman Channels.
“Promoting travel to South Dakota during the fall shoulder season allows our communities and businesses to be supported by visitors throughout the year, further strengthening our state’s economic and second largest industry” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We are known for our world-class pheasant hunting, and we look forward to sharing that message with hunters across the United States.
Fall leisure marketing efforts also include a new 30 second TV advertisement promoting the beauty of the season in South Dakota. Targeted placements will air in the metro markets of Minneapolis, Chicago and Denver. Magazine ads using fall imagery to target various audiences with fall imagery will appear regionally in magazines like Midwest Living and nationally in Real Simple. All of these efforts are supported by highly targeted digital ads.
“We have seen a continued increase in travel to South Dakota during our fall season,” said Hagen. “The fall campaign is crucial to supporting and expanding the statewide economic impact beyond our summer season.”
The Department of Tourism’s fall and winter campaign will reach more than 24 million people.
The South Dakota Department of Tourism is comprised of Tourism and the South Dakota Arts Council. The department is led by Secretary James Hagen.
