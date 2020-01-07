At the end of the City Commission’s weekly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7, Pierre Mayor Steve Harding announced he will run for a second term this year in the June election.
He said he set out, as soon as he took office in the summer of 2017, an ambitious program of projects. He wants another term to see those projects through to completion.
Harding grew up in Pierre, and often refers to that in his work. During talks the past three years about the need to fix, then replace, the 95-year-old swimming pool, Harding would talk about spending much of his boyhood summers at the pool.
A graduate of Black Hills State University, Harding worked at and became a partner in his family’s car dealership, until it was sold. A year ago, he retired as a colonel after 34 years of service in the South Dakota Army National Guard. Like many in Pierre, including his predecessor as mayor, Laurie Gill, Harding’s day job is with the state: he’s deputy secretary of the state Dakota Department of the Military.
After Gill announced she was stepping down, and before Harding began running for mayor in 2017, he served nine years on the City Commission.
He did move swiftly once he took office as mayor in mid-summer 2017. Within days he announced he would push to renovate or move City Hall from the small 60-year-old building downtown on Dakota Avenue. The idea raised unusual opposition in a city that sees few citizens attending City Commission weekly meetings and few running against commissioners. But Harding’s fight against the old City Hall caused a long public debate in front of the Commission in August 2017, with impassioned pleas from people saying City Hall should be downtown and nobody speaking up much for Harding’s plan. Harding stuck to his guns, despite the political risk.
Gill, for example, stepped down in 2017 after voters soundly rejected her pet project of building $14.5 million recreation/events center in the northeast corner of the city. If the vote had gone the other way, she would have run for another term as mayor to see the project to completion, Gill told the Capital Journal in late 2016.
In Harding’s case, he apparently had been planning the City Hall change. Within days of taking office, he led the effort to buy the Eagle Creek Software building out next to the mall on the northeast end of town, two miles from downtown. Criticism of the idea seemed to quickly dissipate, in part, at least, because the old City Hall building was clearly an outworn relic that needed to go, anyway. The city hasn’t done anything with the old city hall, except to replat it’s plot and to put it up for sale. So far there have been no takers.
Meanwhile, the only public comments heard about the new City Hall have been praise for the nice, newer, bigger space.
Harding also quickly pushed to build a $37 million water treatment plant to answer decades-old complaints about the city’s mineral-laden water taken from river-side wells which stains sidewalks, outer walls and indoor water fixtures. There were long public meetings, but a city-wide vote in June 2018 showed three-fourths of the voters approved the idea. Construction is slated to begin this year.
Harding also quickly promised city funds to help the Boys and Girls Club get a new facility. That project is well on track.
“As a Commissioner, I repeatedly heard that our pool, City Hall and the Boys and Girls Club needed some attention,” Harding said in a news release Tuesday. “I am proud we have been able to tackle all three issues without raising taxes or fees.”
That is true in a strict, certain sense.
Water bills are going up each year for several years to help finance the water treatment plant, which will make the city’s water bills among the state’s highest instead of among the lowest where they have been for years. Average monthly bills will end up about 60 percent higher over about five years, or about $80 versus $50 to the average water customer.
Meanwhile, some money raised by bond issues that were scheduled to end were simply extended to pay for the new projects. So taxes or fees were not raised, but what had been some scheduled reductions will not happen now.
Of course, greatly improved air service also has happened under Harding’s watch, although Gill early led to changes under the federal Essential Air Service subsidy program that have been polished under the current City Commission and Harding.
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga announced Tuesday, for example, that December’s passenger boardings at the Pierre Regional Airport were the highest since 1980 and he’s projecting “20,000 in 2020,” he said.
Harding said people keep asking him if he’s going to run again, so he came out early to say he wants to see the new projects through to completion.
“So I would like to ask the citizens of Pierre (for the opportunity) to see these projects through to completion. I can tell you the future of Pierre is very, very bright.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.