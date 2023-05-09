The Pierre Fire Department responded to a fire alarms sounding in an apartment complex at Tower Apartments on Sunday.
The call came in approximately around 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Pierre Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived they noted evacuation was in progress but no signs of fire were present. Shortly after arrival firefighters discovered light smoke coming from an apartment door on the first floor.
“Firefighters made entry into the apartment after discovering the fire and it was quickly extinguished,” said Fire Chief Ian Paul.” We did have to evacuate smoke from all three floors of the apartment complex as a result of the fire.”
The unit involved with fire suffered heat and heavy smoke damage. The remainder of the apartment complex did not suffer any damage and all other tenants were able to return to their units.
The lone occupant was not in the unit at the time of the fire. A family pet was in the unit but did not suffer any serious injuries.
Firefighters give credit to a new fire alarm system that was recently installed in the apartment complex. “The fire alarm system did its job by detecting the fire early and alerting occupants," Paul said.
The alarm system was apart of Tower Apartments upgraded fire alert system.
"This particular owner decided to upgrade his fire alarm system to meet today's code," Paul explained. "Thankfully, due to the apartment complex upgrading their system, we were notified in short order. The occupants were also notified through the audible alarm. When the alarms went off, that's when all the residents were evacuating. We were able to look at the fire panel, and determine where ethe fire was coming from. That's when we found the fire in the apartment. We were able to put it out shortly thereafter," he said.
The wireless fire alarm system was installed two years ago without any demolition, Paul said.
Abby Eaton, with Bender Midwest Properties, said the alarm system was officially up and running as of last January.
Eaton said the system consists of strobes in the bedrooms and a low frequency sound that's able to wake someone up from a deep sleep. There's heat sensors in every room as well.
"The bedrooms have heat sensors between the kitchen and the living room. If it gets hot, the system will alert and it will automatically call the fire department. Then it will text and call me to let me know there's a fire," Eaton said.
When the system sensed Sunday's fire, which came from a stove in one of the apartment units, it took two seconds to alert the fire department, Eaton said.
Eaton said fire that destroyed the Edgewater apartment complex in 2021 prompted her team to evaluate their properties' fire systems.
"We reevaluated our system here at the Tower and how safe it was as far as alerting the tenants. That's as the trigger for us to install a better system for our tenants and to prevent any loss," Eaton said.
"We've had ups and downs with it," Eaton said, noting that the system has alerted her a few times in the past.
Eaton said she's grateful for the system upgrades.
"It could've been a lot worse. I don't know how far the fire would've gotten if we were just dealing with our old system of fire alarms. I just thank God that we have this system and that nobody got hurt," Eaton said.
Firefighters were on scene of the fire for approximately two hours. Other responders on scene included Ft. Pierre Fire, AMR, and law enforcement.
