A trucker driving a veteran cab-over Freightliner truck tractor pulling a trailer load of wheat noticed back wheels on fire in Fort Pierre as he approached the John C. Waldron bridge to Pierre, shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
He pulled off on Island Drive, near the Perkins Restaurant. Firefighters from the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department soon had the burning rubber put out and made sure the fire and heat didn’t do serious damage, they said.
Stanley County Sheriff's deputies provided traffic and crowd control.
Nearby onlookers at Perkins said they saw flames on the passenger side back tires as the truck pulled off U.S. Highway 14/83 near the Missouri River.
Apparently the rear duals on the passenger side quit turning and the skidding heated up the tires enough to start a fire.
“He got her shut down,” so there wasn't much collateral damage, said Assistant Fire Chief Tye Odden said of the driver, who owns the truck.
Even the wheel rims looked like maybe they would live to turn another day, he said.
Perhaps the brakes set up.
“He wasn’t sure what locked up in there,” Odden said.
The driver and others chained up the rear axle so it was off the ground so the truck could limp a few blocks to a repair shop to put on new tires.
