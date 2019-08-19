The Right Turn coordinated many children’s activities at Fischers Lilly Park in Fort Pierre during Trader Days on August 17.
Children’s musician Phil Baker provided interactive entertainment for about 135 people in the morning. After the concert, families stayed to explore animal pelts and other items provided by the South Dakota Department of Game Fish and Parks. The Cultural Heritage Center brought an educational kit about fur trading. The Capital University Center hosted a finger painting booth. Other activities included obstacle courses, big bubbles and a book walk.
About 25 children went through the book walk. “I loved seeing the parents interact with their children with each page,” said organizer Nancy Schlichenmayer. Some children came back themselves for a second time.
Sponsors for the free children’s events included Bankwest, the SD Arts Council, the SD Statewide Family Engagement Center, Mortenson Law Office, Shane’s Pharmacy, Lee Real Estate, Will Clark Electric, Chase Auto & RV, Gateway Motors, First Dakota National Bank, First National Bank, Black Hills Federal Credit Union and Pierre Walmart.
Other festivities during the weekend included a backyard barbecue competition, corn hole competition, turkey bowling, buffalo chip flip, quick draw competition, helicopter rides, paddle-boat cruises, vendor art and craft show, songwriters’ showcase, the South Dakota State 4-H Rodeo Finals and many other events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.