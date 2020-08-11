Through the first four days, vehicle counts at the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are running 4.6% below 2019 figures, according to the state Department of Transportation’s report on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The number of arrests made by law enforcement officers in Sturgis and in the surrounding "Rapid City District," for drugs and DUIs in the three days ended at 6 a.m., Tuesday totaled 220, compared with 230 in 2019, according to figures released Tuesday by Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety.
Meanwhile, the first traffic fatalities of the Rally happened Monday evening as one motorcycle collided head-on with two others near Sturgis, killing two men. It was part of the more serious counting of the Rally as traffic accidents and citations and drug arrests so far have been at similar, even higher, levels as in 2019.
According to Mangan, at 5:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, a 22-year-old man driving a 2015 Harley Davidson west on U.S. Highway 14A three miles west of Sturgis failed to make a curve and crossed the center line, colliding with two eastbound motorcycles.
The westbound driver was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where he later was pronounced dead. The 55-year-old man driving an eastbound 2014 Indian motorcycle hit by the westbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old man driving an eastbound 2005 Harley Davidson suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
None of the three men was wearing a helmet.
There have been 28 injury accidents in the three days, from 6 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8 to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, compared with 18 injury accidents during the same three days in 2019, according to Mangan. There have been 22 non-injury accidents, up from 16 in 2019.
Two other bikers sustained life-threatening injuries in two separate crashes on Monday.
At 1:15 p.m., Monday, on U.S. Highway 16A, five miles east of Custer, a 56-year-old man driving east lost control of a 2003 Harley Davidson Heritage on a curve and was thrown when the bike went into the south ditch. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 3:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, a 35-year-old man driving a 2020 Vanderhall Venice three-wheel motorcycle south on North Rochford Road, 11 miles west of Lead, lost control as he crested a hill and ended up in the ditch. He sustained life-threatening injuries while his passenger, a 33-year-old woman, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet.
In the three days from 6 a.m., Saturday to 6 a.m., Tuesday, law enforcement made 64 DUI arrests in the region, including 49 in Sturgis and 15 in the neighboring “Rapid City District,” Mangan reported on Tuesday. That compares with 72 DUI arrests made in 2019 for the two areas during the same three days.
There have been 104 misdemeanor drug arrests, the same number as in 2019; and 52 felony drug arrests, compared with 54 in 2019 in Sturgis and the Rapid City District.
Total citations issued were at 595 by Tuesday morning, up from 555 in 2019.
Officers had seized a total of $3,296 in cash in arrests, including $2,520 in Sturgis on Monday and $776 earlier in the Rapid City District. That compared to no cash seized in the first few days of the Rally a year ago.
Four vehicles have been seized, compared with two a year ago, for apparent drug possession based on the arrest reports.
Mangan said a traffic stop in Sturgis on Monday "led to the discovery of drugs and cash and other items," according to the law enforcement report of the arrest.
The DOT for a couple decades has monitored all the entries to Sturgis and counted vehicles.
In recent years, including 2019 and 2018, the vehicle count for 10 days has totaled around 500,000. The vehicle count, done separately and, of course, differently, still has tracked roughly with the attendance estimate compiled by the city of Sturgis after the Rally.
In this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, rally organizers estimated perhaps 250,000 people would show up. So far, it appears attendance may, rather, be tracking closely to last year's figures.
On Tuesday, DOT reported:
Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2020 Rally:
Friday, Aug.7: 49,835 entering – down 4.3% from Friday last year
Saturday, Aug. 8: 54,804 entering – down 8% from Saturday last year
Sunday, Aug. 9: 56,149 entering – up 1.1% from Sunday last year
Monday, Aug.10: 56,972 entering – down 6.8% from Monday last year.
The four-day total was 217,778 vehicles entering, down 4.6% from 228,348 for the same four days in 2019.
Mangan said that since the COVID-19 pandemic concerns hit the state in mid-March, the Highway Patrol has made sure that troopers are provided with masks and gloves while on duty. A far as the giant Sturgis event, Mangan told the Capital Journal: "The Patrol always makes sure to have enough troopers to cover the Rally but also to cover the rest of the state as well."
