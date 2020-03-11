The city of Pierre is rehabilitating more than 2,800 feet of its walking trail system and adding new amenities. These are planned for the coming construction season.
In Steamboat Park, more than 1,500 feet of the walking trail between Poplar and Central Avenues will be rebuilt. The current eight-foot-wide asphalt path is to be replaced with a 10-foot-wide concrete path. Along this stretch, three rest areas — bump out locations — are to be added, each including a park bench and an exercise bench.
Mindy Cheap, City Recreation Superintendent, says that the city is always looking for new ways to help the community stay healthy.
“One exercise bench is designed for doing sit-ups, one for tricep dips and one for pull-ups,” said Cheap. “I’ve wanted to integrate exercise equipment into our parks for a while now. It just took a bit of time to find the right equipment for this environment.”
In Griffin Park, about 1,300 feet of the eight-foot-wide asphalt trail will be rebuilt. It will also be expanded to a 10-foot concrete path between Crow Street and Capitol Creek. Rest areas will be added here, as well, and will include park benches.
The two projects are partially funded by Recreational Trails Grants provided by the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks. Collectively, the project cost is $240,000. The grant covers 80 percent of the projects, with the city funding 20 percent. Work will begin as soon as weather and contractor schedules allow. Completion is anticipated for the coming fall.
The city maintains about eight miles of trails. The trails tie into both Fort Pierre and the state’s trail system, which connects Pierre’s trails to the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area, Farm Island and the Capital campus.
