The Trail of Governors plans to dedicate three more statues on June 17 at 10 a.m. in the Capitol rotunda, completing work on displaying life-sized bronze statues of the state’s past governors — for now.
Andrew E. Lee’s (1897-1901), Frank Byrne’s (1913-1917) and William J. Bulow’s (1927-1931) statues don’t have a set final location yet but will move to one following the June dedication. When Gov. Kristi Noem becomes a past governor, her statue will eventually join the others along the trail, Trail of Governors board president Rich Jensen said.
“It’s going to be great,” Jensen said about getting to the final three past governor statues. “We started this in 2011. It was a dream. One day we sat down and put pen to paper and did the math and realized, man, are we ever going to get this done! But the community, the state and the donors stepped up and made it happen.”
Board secretary Tina Van Camp said the 2021 annual report would publish before March’s end. But as of Dec. 31, the project received $2,253,669 in donations — each statue costs $72,000. The endowment’s balance for cleaning and any statue upkeep is $37,210 as of the same date.
Board member Chuck Schroyer said he is excited the project is catching up on its work.
“When we started the project, we, unfortunately, ran into the flood, and we had to put it off for that reason,” he said about 2011. “And in the first year of COVID, we didn’t have an unveiling, so this year we are pretty excited that in 12 years, we’ve been able to complete the initial phase of the project, which was to put up all 31 — or all of the former governors which are currently 31. In June, we will be doing the last three. It’s time to celebrate that we’ve completed the project.”
The Foundation’s unveiling ceremonies have shown three, sometimes four, statues each time. The coming ceremony will be similar to the previous events, though the board hopes even more well attended. Schroyer said that it would probably contain nothing particularly unique, though he expects more people there.
Past events have had anywhere from 200 to 400 people, he said. Schroyer added that this year the Trail of Governors Foundation would make an effort to get everyone out.
Van Camp said that a separate committee coordinated the Run With The Govs run/walk event, held the day after each year’s statue dedication. This year, the fifth 3.5-mile run is on June 18. It starts and ends on the step of the Capitol, winding through the center area of Pierre, where the statues are on permanent display.
The Run With The Govs funds goes to the Foundation. All ages are welcome, including kids in strollers and dogs on leashes. The race’s top winners receive awards.
Van Camp did note where they hoped the newest statues would end up. Lee might be on the Missouri Avenue and Pierre Street intersection’s northeast corner. Byrne could go to the state capitol grounds, near the Department of Transportation building on Broadway Avenue. And the Foundation is considering Bulow’s location near the railroad bridge between upper and lower Pierre Street, probably on the west side. Van Camp said that Bulow’s location is still to be determined, a work in progress.
Jensen said that the statues could get placed the day of their unveiling, though sometimes in the past, the permanent placing has had to wait several months.
“They are great,” he said. “They give me goosebumps and an appreciation of the history and the art,” Jensen said.
Van Camp added they are excited to complete the current past governors.
“I think people have a better understanding of our state’s history,” she said. “We are expecting to see more activity surrounding the trail in years to come.”
