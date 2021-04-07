A bill that would have required transgender athletes to compete based on their sex at birth won't be part of a legislative special session planned for later this year.
The decision made Wednesday leaves at least two topics on the agenda for the session, planned for late May or early June.
House Bill 1217 would require transgender students to participate on athletic teams based on their "biological sex, as ascertained at or before birth in accordance with the student's genetics and reproductive biology."
The Argus Leader in Sioux Falls reported Wednesday that the transgender issue will not be on the agenda.
State Sen. Mary Duvall told the Capital Journal on Wednesday that she didn't see a need to rush into a decision on the transgender issue because it affected so few athletes. During the legislative session she voted against the bill, which passed the House and Senate but hasn't been signed.
The special session is now expected to address at least two issues: medical marijuana, and funding available to the state under the recently signed federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Voters approved medical and recreational marijuana in November initiatives. A South Dakota Sixth Circuit judge in Pierre ruled the recreational initiative unconstitutional in February on the grounds that it violated the state constitution's "single subject rule" for amendments.
President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, into law March 11. Under the law, an estimated $978 million is available to South Dakota from the ARP’s State Fiscal Recovery Fund.
Under the ARP, a further estimate of $39 million is available to South Dakota’s two “metropolitan” cities, Rapid City and Sioux Falls; $172 million to counties and $62 million to “non-entitlement” local governments, or governments of cities of 50,000 or fewer people.
Another estimated $116 million is available to South Dakota from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, which allows states to apply for funding for "critical capital projects directly enabling work, education and health monitoring, including remote options, in response to the public health emergency."
State Rep. Will Mortenson said carving up South Dakota’s slice of ARP funding is “substantively” the most important issue.
"The thing about special sessions is that it is an unusual process, so I don't know to what extent there will be committee hearings or that it will follow the typical vetting process," Mortenson said. "The only thing I would want to make sure of is that we did our homework and did due diligence on any topic that we are called to consider in special sessions."
Duvall and Mortenson, both Republicans from Pierre, said they haven't heard a definitive date for the special session.
"The governor did write a letter to legislative leaders indicating her intent to call one, but I have not heard anything official since that letter was delivered on March 29th," Duvall said.
Duvall also said it's "too early" to say which way she'll vote on any of the topics brought up in Noem’s March 29 statement.
"I would have to see what the actual legislation says before I can say whether or not I would support it," Duvall said.
"I don't even know what specific questions will be asked yet," Mortenson said.
