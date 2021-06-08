The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Sioux Falls Sunfish on Monday night in the finale of a three game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
The Trappers got the scoring started when Tyler Skelton scored on a wild pitch in the first inning. The Sunfish responded in the third inning with a run by Adonis Forte. Two runs by the Trappers in the bottom of the fifth inning was answered by two runs by the Sunfish in the top of the sixth inning. The Trappers broke that tie in their half of the sixth when Nick Strong scored on a Brock Rinehart double. That was all the Trappers needed. They went on to win 4-3.
Nick Hamel earned the victory on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, walking three and striking out two. Clay Odenbach recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Pete Well took the loss for the Sunfish. He allowed one run on three hits in three innings, walking two and striking out one.
The Trappers (5-5) will next see action in a two-game series against the Sioux Falls Sunfish (3-8) on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s game had not been completed as of press time. Thursday’s game will start at 6:35 p.m. CT.
