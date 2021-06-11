The Pierre Trappers played the Sioux Falls Sunfish in a two-game series at Karras Park in Sioux Falls this week. The Trappers were able to earn the split in those two games.
Wednesday’s game saw the Sunfish jump out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning. THe Trappers comeback started in the fourth inning when Kaiden Cordoso and Nick Strong scored on a Joseph Bramanti double. The Trappers tied things up in the fifth inning on an RBI triple by Eric Mast and a wild pitch. They took the lead in the ninth inning when Bennett Osborn scored on a passed ball. The Trappers got the outs necessary to earn a 5-4 victory.
Tyler Luban was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed zero runs and zero hits in two-thirds of an inning. Clay Odenbach recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Brooks Caple took the loss for the Sunfish. He allowed one run on one hit in one inning while walking one.
Thursday’s game saw the Trappers jump out to a 6-1 lead. That lead was short lived, as the Sunfish took a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. One run by the Trappers in the eighth inning was answered by three Sunfish runs. The Trappers scored two runs in the ninth inning, but their comeback efforts fell just short. The Sunfish came away with a 10-9 victory.
Austin Oblas earned the win for the Sunfish. He allowed three runs on four hits in two and two-thirds innings, walking one and striking out two. Kenneth Dutka recorded the last out to earn the save.
Brent Bramlet took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed five runs on two hits in one and one-thirds innings while walking five.
The Trappers (6-6) start a three game series against the tough Fremont Moo (11-3) on Friday. Games on Friday and Saturday are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT. Sunday’s game will start at 5:35 p.m. CT.
